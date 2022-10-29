TALLAHASSEE – Florida State’s defense had to get by without its most important player, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, for the middle stretch of the 2022 campaign. And defensive end Jared Verse, perhaps nearly as important as Lovett, also missed the better part of two games after leaving the first half of the Louisville contest in mid-September with a knee injury. Verse probably wasn’t totally himself even when he did play in following contests.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO