Wausau West, Marshfield bow out in second round of WIAA high school football playoffs

By Mike Sherry, Wausau Daily Herald
 4 days ago
SUAMICO – Wausau West never thought of itself as an underdog and didn’t play like one Friday.

The fourth-seeded Warriors gave No. 1 seed Bay Port all it could handle in a WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff football game before the Pirates eventually pulled away for a 35-14 victory.

West scored first and trailed only 14-7 at halftime.

“Absolutely proud of the kids for what they accomplished more than anything else,” said West coach Matt Johnson, who guided the Warriors to a 9-2 record in his first season as head coach. “We believed we could come over here and go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state, and I thought we did. I’m very proud of our effort and our performance overall.”

After a scoreless first period, Ray Reineck’s 3-yard touchdown run and the extra point by Allison Raasch gave Wausau West a 7-0 lead with 8:35 remaining in the first half.

Bay Port quarterback Cole Bensen tossed two touchdown passes in the second quarter, the second a 9-yard connection with Collin Gehl with 19 seconds remaining in the half to give the Pirates the lead.

“We never for a moment thought we couldn’t hang with them,” Johnson said. “So, when we were down seven at halftime, it was kind of validation of, ‘Yeah, we can play with them.’ We thought we made some mistakes that would go our way in the second half, but we felt good about it.”

Tevyn Montgomery’s 3-yard touchdown run gave Bay Port a 21-7 lead, but Reineck returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown to get the Warriors back within a touchdown with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Another touchdown pass by Bensen – this one for 56 yards to Brett Shipley – gave the Pirates a 28-14 lead and Blake Buchinger sealed the win with a 9-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Reineck finished with 20 carries for 108 yards for Wausau West, which had trouble containing Bay Port’s running game. The Pirates finished with 286 yards. Buchinger ran for 150 yards on 27 carries and Bensen had 100 yards on 20 attempts.

When asked what ultimately made Bay Port so difficult to defeat, Johnson said the Pirates had the entire package.

“Ah, everything. Everything,” he said. “Their overall toughness. Size. Their physicality. We prided ourselves on wearing teams down, and I think they kind of do the same thing. They did it to us tonight. Great players across the board. Great players at every level on both sides of the ball. It was exactly what we thought.”

Marshfield falls short

River Falls scored the final 24 points to pull away and beat visiting Marshfield 36-21 in a Division 2 game.

Trevor Foemmel had a 32-yard touchdown run and also had two passing touchdowns for Marshfield, a 14-yard connection with Sam Meverden and a 19-yard pass to Luke LeMoine.

Foemmel rushed for 203 yards on 24 carries for Marshfield, which finished the season with a 7-4 overall record after tying with Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln for the Valley Football Association league title.

Other scores

Division 3: Onalaska 42, Medford 12; Rice Lake 42, Mosinee 33.

Division 5: Colby 28, Saint Croix Falls 0.

Division 6: Stratford 42, Cadott 0; Mondovi 20, Auburndale 7.

Division 7: Edgar 15, Spring Valley 8; Black Hawk/Warren 26, Assumption 9.

8-Player: Newman Catholic 48, Gilman 14.

