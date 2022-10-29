ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Evaluate your trees after damage of past two years

By Allison Watkins
 3 days ago
Tree Pruning and Removal

It’s been a tough couple of years for trees; the deep freezing temperatures in February of 2021 killed or heavily damaged most Arizona ash trees in the Concho Valley, and caused varying degrees of damage to live oaks and other species.

In the summer of 2021 the Texas A&M Forest Service recommended removing trees that were completely bare. They advised that trees with 50% or more of their original canopy had a good prognosis and to wait and see how they fared the next year, but trees with less than 30% did not have a good prognosis. Large, mature trees with just a few leaves coming out of the top of the trunk do not have a good potential for growing back into a structurally sound, attractive landscape tree and removal/replacement is recommended.

In addition to the freeze damage, the hot dry weather we had this year added stress to trees that were already struggling. Now is a good time to evaluate and prune dead limbs or remove trees that are hazardous to people or property.

Dead trees reduce property value, decrease enjoyment of the landscape and curb appeal, and over time the risk of large branches falling increases. Routine pruning to remove dead or damaged limbs can be done any time of year, and is best done before leaves fall in order to identify where cuts need to be made. If pruning any type of oak tree, it is recommended to use sterilized tools and to paint the cuts to help prevent the potential spread of oak wilt disease.

Ask neighbors and friends for referrals and recommendations for tree services and arborists. Choose someone that is bonded or insured to protect yourself and your property in case of damage. Certified arborists have been through a special credentialing process through the International Society of Arboriculture, and can be located through the Find an Arborist tool at the web address treesaregood.org/findanarborist.

Trees are the most valuable part of the home landscape and it is heartbreaking to see them struggling or dead, but taking action to correct the problem is a start for a new beginning – “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago, the next best time is now.”

Learn more about tree pruning and maintenance at the upcoming Earth-Kind Landscape School seminar series – it will be Wednesdays Nov. 2, 9 and 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tom Green 4H center. The cost to attend all sessions is $30. For more info and to register visit the website tomgreen.agrilife.org or call the Extension Office at 325-659-6522.

Allison Watkins is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for horticulture in Tom Green County. Contact her at aewatkins@ag.tamu.edu.

