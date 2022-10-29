ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith is 'College GameDay' guest picker for Jackson State-Southern football game

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith will serve as the guest picker for ESPN's "College GameDay" prior to Jackson State's Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown with Southern on Saturday.

"College GameDay" is in Jackson for the first time in program history after the Tigers defeated Campbell 22-14 on Oct. 22. Jackson State is 7-0 for the first time since 1983.

The Tigers (7-0, 4-0 SWAC) take on Southern (5-2, 3-1) at 1 p.m. CT (ESPN+).

"College GameDay" will air Saturday on ESPN from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT outside of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rece Davis is the host and is joined by analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack and Pat McAfee. Lee Corso will not be on set while dealing with a a health issue.

JACKSON STATE FOOTBALL'GameDay' could boost Shedeur Sanders' Heisman bid, but Jackson State has shot at bigger prize

"I ALWAYS BELIEVED"Jackson State football's Deion Sanders on the emotions of playing Southern last season

COLLEGE GAMEDAY'We need to put on for our city': Deion Sanders on the magnitude of 'College GameDay'

