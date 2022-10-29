Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
The Skyhawks Back in the Win Column
The No. 18 ranked University of Tennessee at Martin football team put up 517 yards of offense and forced seven turnovers en route to a 52-28 road victory at Southland Conference foe Houston Baptist. The Skyhawks ran for 346 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Zak Wallace had 15 carries...
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Football climbs national polls
The UT Martin football program continued a streak of 20 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 9 matchup against Kennesaw State. The Skyhawks climbed three spots up to No. 15 in the weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while bumping up to No. 20 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
actionnews5.com
Williams shines in 96-62 win over Lane College
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds while knocking down 14 free throws.
radionwtn.com
Great Murray State Homecoming Weekend
Murray, Ky.–What a great homecoming weekend! Perfect weather for the Homecoming Parade, with hundreds of alumni returning to Murray. And The Racers scored 19 unanswered points to beat Tennessee State 19-3. Photo by David Eaton.
radionwtn.com
Marti Eakin Doss
Mrs. Marti Eakin Doss, 86, of Union City, passed away Saturday afternoon at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Troy First Baptist Church. Private burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Billy Gene Grisham
Mr. Billy Gene Grisham, 88, of Rives, died 1:07 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Grisham was born Thursday, January 4, 1934, in Hornbeak, son of the late Paul and Irene (Woody) Grisham. He was a lifetime farmer and member of Exchange Street Church of Christ. He...
radionwtn.com
Bethel’s “Phantom” Set For The Dixie
The Dixie Hosts Bethel University Renaissance Theatre’s The Phantom of the Opera. Get ready for a jaw-dropping, theatrical experience as Andrew Loyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon, Tennessee, for 5 performances!. Friday, November 4 | 7:00p. Saturday,...
radionwtn.com
Billy Dale Hicks
Billy Dale Hicks, 78, of Mansfield, Tennessee, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1944, in Mansfield, Tennessee to Thelan Elbert Hicks and Mary Elizabeth Ford Hicks, who both preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his sister: Willene Berkley. Billy...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 1, 2022
Alden Raymond Holt Jr., 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home in Murray. Born in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of Alden Raymond Holt Sr. and Nellie Maud (McKinney) Holt. He retired after 21 years of service with the U.S. Air Force. He...
radionwtn.com
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
radionwtn.com
Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
radionwtn.com
Reggie Watkins Trio To Perform This Week
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Music will welcome the Reggie Watkins Trio as part of the Ed Sargent Guest Artist series. The Reggie Watkins Trio features Reggie Watkins playing the trombone and piano, David Throckmorton, playing the drums, and Ava Lintz playing bass.
radionwtn.com
Spooktacular Draws Record-Setting Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–“Mr. Carl”–also known as Carl Anderson, the Director of the REAL Hope Center in Paris–spent a little time in the spooky jail set up by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at Saturday’s Spooktacular at Eiffel Tower Park. The largest crowd ever (hundreds and hundreds) was on hand for the event, which featured games, pumpkin painting, pumpkin carving contests, Fantasy Land Trail, Fright Land Trail, a Minions Dance Party, food trucks and plenty more for young and old. The event was hosted by the city of Paris Parks and Recreation Department and officials said it was an unqualified success. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
WBBJ
Martin Police release details on semi-truck wreck that caused power outage
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a crash that caused a lengthy power outage on Monday. According to a crash report, a 21-year-old semi-truck driver from Arkansas attempted to make a right turn from Poplar Street to South McCombs Street and struck a utility pole.
WBBJ
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
WBBJ
Event brings Halloween fun to Conger Park
JACKSON, Tenn. –Trunk or treat hosted by local business. The Urban Defense Gun Club hosted a Trunk or Treat on Saturday. It was a great turnout with food and refreshments served at the event. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The President of the Urban Defense...
radionwtn.com
Newly-Renovated Lovett Hall Dedicated At MSU
Murray, Ky. – Murray State University administration, campus community, alumni and supporters of the institution celebrated a ribbon cutting and re-opening of the newly-renovated Lovett Auditorium and Trustees Hall, as part of Murray State’s special centennial-themed Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 28. One of the most iconic buildings on...
WBBJ
Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday. When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene. We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.
