Michigan State

BetMGM bonus code gives wild $200 offer for tonight’s games

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our BetMGM promo code, hockey fans gambling on any NHL game today can obtain a Bet $10, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️...
Eagles QB report card: Not straight A’s for Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the season with people questioning his arm talent and asking if he is the right guys to lead the franchise for years to come. With each game that passes, Hurts is proving that he is the guy. Hurts took another step during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
76ers vs. Wizards prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards in the NBA at Capital One Arena on Monday, commencing at 7 p.m. ET. This betting...
WASHINGTON, DC
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed: How does that affect pitching rotations? Travel days?

PHILADELPHIA - Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed by inclement weather in Philadelphia on Monday night. The series will resume in Philadelphia on Tuesday night with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Wednesday and Thursday. The travel day is now on Friday and the series will conclude, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back in Houston Saturday and Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week

After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
