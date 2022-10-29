Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings promo code reveals Bet $5, Win $200 offer for SNF
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players who bet on SNF Week 8 action can earn a Bet $5, Win $200 offer by clicking...
BetMGM bonus code gives wild $200 offer for tonight’s games
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our BetMGM promo code, hockey fans gambling on any NHL game today can obtain a Bet $10, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️...
Caesars promo code for Ohio: Deposit $20, Get $100 plus Cavs tickets giveaway entry
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using this Caesars promo code, new customers making their first deposit of $20 or more in Ohio can get a $100 free bet...
FanDuel promo code gives Bet $5, Get 3 Months of NBA League Pass and $1,000 sweat-free bet
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to this FanDuel promo code, sports fans looking for a great way to bet on any game in the NBA can make a...
LehighValleyLive.com
Eagles’ A.J. Brown (3 TDs vs. Steelers) had teammates in awe: ‘Just throw that mother to number 11′
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was scanning the field in the second quarter, looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers defense and assessing his options on where to throw the ball. Hurts had running back Miles Sanders open in the flat, but he wanted to take a shot downfield. Hurts...
LehighValleyLive.com
Eagles QB report card: Not straight A’s for Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the season with people questioning his arm talent and asking if he is the right guys to lead the franchise for years to come. With each game that passes, Hurts is proving that he is the guy. Hurts took another step during...
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
Hall-of-Fame coach is ‘worried’ about N.J.’s Kenny Pickett after Steelers’ loss to Eagles
Is Pittsburgh doing right by quarterback Kenny Pickett?. The rookie recently took over as QB1 for the 2-6 Steelers. On Sunday, he completed 25-of-38 passed for 191 yards in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher...
LehighValleyLive.com
Worlds collide: Eagles-Texans, Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 scheduled for same time
Thursday could be the best sports day ever in Philadelphia. That is not an understatement. Well, for starters, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, with a league-best 7-0 record, visit the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football. That will be the same night the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros play Game 5...
Dooley's Dozen: A look at Florida's trip to face Texas A&M Aggies
Nobody thought when this season began that Florida and Texas A&M would be playing a game that started at 11 a.m. CDT in a battle of 1-4 SEC teams. After all, the Aggies started the season ranked sixth in the country, while Florida jumped up to No. 12 after beating Utah in the opener.
This is Calipari’s most-experienced UK basketball team. Does that make things easier?
This Kentucky Wildcats team has five players that have spent at least three previous seasons in college basketball, a record for the Calipari era.
LehighValleyLive.com
76ers vs. Wizards prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Washington Wizards in the NBA at Capital One Arena on Monday, commencing at 7 p.m. ET. This betting...
Chiefs superfan’s incredible yard, a trip to the College Basketball Experience and a DIY skate park near Columbus Park
Episode 7 of SportsFeed KC features a DIY skate park, a look at the College Basketball Experience and a Chiefs superfan who takes fandom to the next level.
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Eagles, Giants shopping for offense | Latest buzz
This could get interesting. With a little more than 24 hours until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, buzz is growing that the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are looking to load up for the stretch run. Per FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano:. The Giants...
LehighValleyLive.com
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed: How does that affect pitching rotations? Travel days?
PHILADELPHIA - Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed by inclement weather in Philadelphia on Monday night. The series will resume in Philadelphia on Tuesday night with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Wednesday and Thursday. The travel day is now on Friday and the series will conclude, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back in Houston Saturday and Sunday.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown was pissed he faced ‘random’ drug test after 3-touchdown game vs. Steelers
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a big day against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s 35-13 win, catching six passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Browns’ performance was so good that it may have gotten the attention of the league office asking if it was on the up and up.
Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week
After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2022: Who’s competing, dates, schedule of matches, prize money
The highly anticipated Jeopardy Tournament of Champions for 2022 will begin Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET. These are some of the most popular episodes of the year, as Jeopardy! brings back its biggest winners of the previous 12 months (who are usually fan favorites) to compete for a grand prize of $250,000.
LehighValleyLive.com
Meet Shadow: The tee-retrieving black Labrador blazing across the turf at Freedom football games
The Freedom High School football team is ranked No. 1 in the lehighvalleylive.com Top 10 and carries an 8-2 record into Friday night’s PIAA subregional playoff game against Hazleton. The Patriots’ success is the product of a hard-working group of players, many of whom are headed to play in...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0