PHILADELPHIA - Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed by inclement weather in Philadelphia on Monday night. The series will resume in Philadelphia on Tuesday night with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Wednesday and Thursday. The travel day is now on Friday and the series will conclude, with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, back in Houston Saturday and Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO