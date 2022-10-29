PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO