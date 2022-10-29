Want a mansion with a ‘Lamborghini wing?’ Look no further than this Missouri home

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A massive home in St. Louis, Missouri, comes with more than a few surprising amenities to satisfy those who love all of the finer things in life — and more.

It’s also one of the most expensive on the real estate market in the Show-Me State at $15 million.

“This French inspired estate rests on 7.5 acres, with breathtaking tree-lined views. In perfect harmony with its surroundings, the property unites the main residence, pool complex, private lake, guest housing and auto courts,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

And one of those auto courts happens to be a showroom inside the five-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence and appears to be a cornucopia of Lamborghinis.

There are other fine amenities in and around the 27,280-square-foot mega mansion, including:

Chef’s kitchen

Wine Cellar

Saloon

Game rooms

Gym

Theater

Elevator

Infinity pool with a swim-up bar

Sports court

Two apartments

Pool house

The mansion caught the attention of Friday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, and folks were intrigued by the showroom.

“There’s a new megamansion listing in St. Louis, Missouri tied for the most expensive in the state at $15M. 27K+ square feet,” Dennis captioned. “It has a Lamborghini wing in the garage and assorted other eye candy.”

“That sounds pretty cheap, does it come with the Lamborghinis?” one person asked.

“Here’s a garage for sale (with also a house I presume) for all the car buffs out there,” another tweeted.

“The Roman/classical accents here look like someone watched some HGTV and went crazy with a sponge brush and copper paint,” someone noted.

“When your bathroom has a bathroom...” one person said.

“This looks like a Bond villain lair for cars,” another observed.