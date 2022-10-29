ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want a mansion with a ‘Lamborghini wing?’ Look no further than this Missouri home

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

A massive home in St. Louis, Missouri, comes with more than a few surprising amenities to satisfy those who love all of the finer things in life — and more.

It’s also one of the most expensive on the real estate market in the Show-Me State at $15 million.

“This French inspired estate rests on 7.5 acres, with breathtaking tree-lined views. In perfect harmony with its surroundings, the property unites the main residence, pool complex, private lake, guest housing and auto courts,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

And one of those auto courts happens to be a showroom inside the five-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence and appears to be a cornucopia of Lamborghinis.

There are other fine amenities in and around the 27,280-square-foot mega mansion, including:

  • Chef’s kitchen
  • Wine Cellar
  • Saloon
  • Game rooms
  • Gym
  • Theater
  • Elevator
  • Infinity pool with a swim-up bar
  • Sports court
  • Two apartments
  • Pool house

The mansion caught the attention of Friday Night Zillow, a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, and folks were intrigued by the showroom.

“There’s a new megamansion listing in St. Louis, Missouri tied for the most expensive in the state at $15M. 27K+ square feet,” Dennis captioned. “It has a Lamborghini wing in the garage and assorted other eye candy.”

“That sounds pretty cheap, does it come with the Lamborghinis?” one person asked.

“Here’s a garage for sale (with also a house I presume) for all the car buffs out there,” another tweeted.

“The Roman/classical accents here look like someone watched some HGTV and went crazy with a sponge brush and copper paint,” someone noted.

“When your bathroom has a bathroom...” one person said.

“This looks like a Bond villain lair for cars,” another observed.

Related
The Kansas City Star

Former church for sale in Missouri is next to a cemetery. ‘Ghosts presumably are free’

Nestled in a countryside with rolling olive green hills and patches of leafy trees sits a unique residence that will surely entice someone in search of solitude. The once Catholic church is listed in Hermann, Missouri, for $345,000, which seems pretty low for the abundance of space that is inside the historic building. And sure, while the building clearly needs some remodeling love and attention, there’s also a spooky element.
HERMANN, MO
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
LOUISIANA STATE
KICK AM 1530

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower

MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the  Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

