Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
What to do with your costumes after Halloween
(WJBF) — Halloween has come and gone, but that costume you spent a small fortune on is still here. What are you going to do with it?. You could trash it, but why would you? It’s not good for the environment to fill landfills with some of the cheap materials that Halloween costumes are made of.
20 Millennial Home Trends That We'll All Be Cringing At In 20 Years
Millennials look at an Apple store and say, "I want to live here."
Market basket: Try these tips for the perfect cup of hot tea
As the days get shorter and the temperatures colder, I switch my tea drinking habit from cold to hot. Both are soothing when either quenching thirst from the heat or holding the warm cup in my hand to eliminate goosebumps. But the method of drinking and serving it is nicely different. One is...
People Are Sharing The One Condiment Or Seasoning They Rely On Most To Prevent Bland Food From Ever Coming Out Of Their Kitchen
"I pile it on pizza, sandwiches, toast, everything."
Comments / 0