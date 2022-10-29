ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdhn.com

What to do with your costumes after Halloween

(WJBF) — Halloween has come and gone, but that costume you spent a small fortune on is still here. What are you going to do with it?. You could trash it, but why would you? It’s not good for the environment to fill landfills with some of the cheap materials that Halloween costumes are made of.

