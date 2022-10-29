ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday 2022 early deals roundup: Walmart, Amazon, Samsung, Kohl’s already have holiday sales online

By Dawn Geske
 3 days ago
Related
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
Benzinga

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
WRAL

Krispy Kreme: $2 dozen deal on Saturdays and freebie on Oct. 31

Krispy Kreme has rolled out a new Haunted House Halloween Doughnut Collection. The new Haunted House Collection’s custom dozen box is available beginning Oct. 10 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.. The new doughnuts include the following, according to a statement from the company:. *...
