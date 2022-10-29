Read full article on original website
Related
2023 GMC Sierra Super Cruise Available To Order Again
The GM Super Cruise system offers customers a true hands-free driving experience on select stretches of highway across North America, and now, the feature is once again available to order for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500. The GM Super Cruise (RPO code UKL) system was previously unavailable to order for...
Cadillac Incentive Spending Down 56.9 Percent In Q3 2022
Cadillac incentive spending fell almost 57 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Cadillac vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $2,086 per vehicle, which was down from $4,845 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
Cadillac Live Studio To Host 120th Anniversary Tours
Last August, Cadillac turned 120 years old. To commemorate this milestone, Cadillac will host two 120th anniversary tours, featuring a Lyriq on November 2nd and an Escalade-V on November 3rd. Details can be found on Cadillac’s website. Founded on August 22nd, 1902, Cadillac is GM’s second oldest automotive brand...
Ram 1500 Revolution EV Debut Pushed Back To January 2023
The upcoming Ram 1500 Revolution EV pickup truck won’t be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show as Stellantis previously announced. Now, it will officially debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023. As GM Authority previously reported, the Ram 1500 EV was originally slated to be...
Here’s Where The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Headlamps Are Positioned
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 GMC Sierra EV a few weeks ago, pulling the sheets on a fully electrified variant of the popular pickup. Notably, the GMC Sierra EV front fascia incorporates an interesting new design with a unique lighting treatment, and now, GM Authority is taking a closer look.
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
2024 Chevy Blazer EV Reservations Full For Now
General Motors unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV in July, debuting a fresh entry for the mass-market all-electric crossover segment. Now, GM Authority has learned that The General is no longer taking 2024 Chevy Blazer EV reservations, at least for the time being. GM Authority reached out to Chevrolet...
GM Files To Trademark Electra E1 Through Electra E9 For Future Buick EVs
GM has filed to trademark the Electra E1 through E9 names (Electra E1, Electra E2, Electra E3, etc.), GM Authority has learned. Filed on October 27th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the applications carry a Goods and Services description of “Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles.”
SVE Launches 750-HP 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro
The Chevy Camaro makes quite the impression right out of the box, but for those customers looking to squeeze more juice from the platform, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is now offering the 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro with 750 horsepower. As evidenced by the name, SVE’s 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy...
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Fuel Economy Ratings
GM pulled the sheets on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in January, introducing a new go-fast variant of the iconic luxury SUV with a supercharged heartbeat and all the trimmings. The question is – how does the Cadillac Escalade-V compare to the rest of the lineup in terms of fuel economy?
Recon Launches GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike
GMC Hummer EV enthusiasts who enjoy hitting the dirt on two wheels just as much as four may be interested in the new GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive Ebike from Recon Power Bikes, which offers both substantial all-electric muscle, as well as two-wheel grip on demand. Recon Power Bikes is...
Here’s Why Your Chevy Trax 1.4L Engine May Have Performance Issues In Cold Weather
Some units of the Chevy Trax equipped with the turbocharged 1.4L I4 LUV gasoline engine may exhibit engine performance issues in cold weather. Now, a few potential causes for these issues has been identified, with GM offering the following solutions to be performed by a dealer technician. According to a...
GM Cleared Out Three Quarters Of Its 95,000 Vehicle Backlog
GM, among other automakers, has circumnavigated the microchip shortage by building partially-finished examples of vehicles. This allows GM to keep production lines rolling and get the vehicles into customer hands as soon as the materials needed are secured. At its height, GM had a 95,000 backlog of vehicles waiting to be finished, and now, the Detroit-based automaker has less than 25,000 vehicles left waiting. For comparison, Ford has about 40,000 unfinished vehicles to clear out.
Ringbrothers Bully 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer Unveiled At SEMA
The annual SEMA Show is once again upon us, with top auto builders from around the world converging on Las Vegas to show off their latest and greatest custom creations. That includes Ringbrothers LLC out of Spring Green, Wisconsin, which is showing up to the show with this wild 1972 K5 Chevy Blazer dubbed “Bully.”
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $3,500 In November 2022
For November 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $3,000 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and up to $3,500 on select configurations of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers $500 Chevy Cyber Cash toward the purchase or lease of a...
2022 BrightDrop Zevo 600 Recalled For Improper Battery Pack Sealing
GM has issued a product recall for the 2022 BrightDrop Zevo 600 all-electric delivery van due to an issue related to improper sealing for the vehicle battery pack. The problem: the high-voltage battery pack enclosure in affected vehicles may not have been properly sealed. Flanges on the battery pack enclosure may not have been properly primed or electrocoated, which inhibits proper adhesion for the urethane sealant.
GM Electric Vehicles Won’t Be Eligible For The Full Tax Credit Yet
The United States government has introduced multiple initiatives this year intended to promote production of EVs, and the mining of the materials needed to produce them, in the United States. These efforts include the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), grants distributed to manufacturing and processing companies, and the American Battery Materials Initiative. Now, as a result of these initiatives, GM electric vehicles won’t be eligible for the full EV tax credit for a few years.
GM Is Benchmarking The Polestar 2 EV
GM Authority spy photographers recently captured The General benchmarking the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan in the vicinity of the Milford Proving Ground. First breaking cover in February of 2019, the Polestar 2 made splashdown as the brand’s first fully electric, volume model. The four-door is characterized by horizontal styling elements for the front fascia, with LED lighting in front and T-shaped lighting signatures. A panoramic roof is seen up top, while the profile shows off large multi-spoke alloy wheels, crisp white body panels, and black trim pieces.
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Equinox Launches In Argentina
Six months after the regional unveiling of the refreshed compact crossover during a special event in Colombia, and the model’s subsequent introduction in Brazil, General Motors has just officially launched the 2023 Chevy Equinox in Argentina. The automaker launched the refreshed 2023 Chevy Equinox in Argentina, positioning it as...
No GMC Savana Discount Offers In October 2022
In October 2022, there are no GMC Savana discount offers. While interest-free financing for the full-size passenger and cargo van was available at the beginning of the year, the incentive has not been offered since. GMC Savana Discount Offers. There are no GMC Savana discount offers during the month of...
