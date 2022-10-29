Read full article on original website
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 1, 1977
A new lime green American LaFrance pumper of the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company was dedicated during a program held Sunday at the company hall. Among the participants in the dedication program were Larry Heffelfinger, fire company president; John Brown, personnel manager of the New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton; the Rev. William Mitchell of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trachsville; and George Samok, retired fire chief of Palmerton and chief of fire protection for the zinc company.
Times News
LEHIGHTON CROWNS KING AND QUEEN
Hunter Andreas and Gabriella Di Dea were recently crowned king and queen at Lehighton’s homecoming festivities. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Times News
Towamensing, Lehighton students get ready for Halloween
Towamensing Elementary students parade around the parking lot Friday morning during the school’s annual Fall Festival. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton
Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
Times News
Warriors eliminate Palmerton
WHITEHALL - Rare are the instances where teams with a starting lineup as young as Palmerton reach the semifinals of the the District 11 tournament. Monday night at the Whitehall Sports complex, the Blue Bombers (12-8-1) rolled out a starting lineup that included three juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen and took top-seeded Wilson (16-2-1) through a tough battle - ending in a 2-1 decision in favor of the Warriors.
Times News
On This Date: (Nov. 1, 2013)
November 1, 2013 - A late drive by Northern Lehigh results in a go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 22-21 comeback victory over rival Palmerton. Trailing by seven with 4:35 to play, Nolehi marches 55 yards in 13 plays, two of them fourth-down conversions, to take the lead. Nate Farber reaches the end zone on a 3-yard run with 33 seconds to play. Farber also runs in the two-point conversion to take the one-point advantage. Farber finishes with 174 yards and two scores on 39 carries, while the winners also receive a 10-yard TD pass from Chance DeLong to Ryan Rubio.
Times News
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
Times News
Haunting resemblance
For years, Anthony McGeehan has been told he resembles infamous cult leader Charles Manson. The Tamaqua man makes it work for him at Halloween. Over the weekend, the Tamaqua civic volunteer joined wife Marygrace and other Elks Lodge members to hand out candy to Trick or Treaters. McGeehan is shown on Halloween night at the lodge. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 31, 1972
Winners of the Tamaqua Area High School art project sponsored by the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce and the Tamaqua Lions Club were announced by Jane Gerhart of the school’s art department. The winners included: Drawings, Janet Edwards and Beverly Mashack; Paintings, Renee Arner, senior high school, and Ralph Bennett,...
Times News
Council hears pleas to curb park vandalism
A Palmerton couple has implored borough officials to take swift action to quell the heightened level of vandalism at an historical structure in the borough. Joe Federanich of the Palmerton Bandstand Committee, told borough council on Thursday that damage continues to occur at an alarming rate to the bandstand in the borough park.
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Dinner to benefit kids with cancer
Lehighton Area Lioness Lions Club will have a roast beef and ham dinner from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the Lehighton Boys & Girls Band Hall, 197 N. 6th St., Lehighton. For advance tickets, call 570-657-7129. Tickets will be available at the door. The dinner benefits the Lehigh Valley Health Network...
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council on a 6-0 vote took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved the St. Luke’s Hospital stormwater management plan and agreement at the former Palmerton Hospital. After the hospital demolition, they are required to have set plans in place to control stormwater. • Approved updated body...
Times News
NL parade features colorful, scary floats
Where could you find a circus, a lion and Elvis on Saturday?. It was in the 114th annual Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade, an hour-long march that covered the Main streets of Slatington and Walnutport. In the parade, the Northern Lehigh Youth Athletic Association had a float and marchers, dressed as...
Times News
Schuylkill club cited for liquor violations
A Schuylkill County social club has been cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board. West Penn Fish & Forest Protective Association, located at 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, was cited for the following violations:. During the period of Aug. 16, 2021, through Aug. 16,...
Times News
Health center officially opens in Pottsville
Officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital formally opened the new health center in Pottsville last Wednesday. The center provides non-emergency care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, X-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility, at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville,...
Times News
Monroe County incidents
State police at Stroudsburg released information about the following incidents:. • A man was charged with harassment by physical contact after an incident that followed a first date. Police said they were called to the Baymont Inn and Suites, Hamilton Township, for a report that an altercation had occurred. Police...
Times News
Carbon tables 2-year justice grant
Carbon County officials have put the brakes on accepting a $250,000 grant that would help with a criminal justice diversion program, saying they need specifics on how the county will maintain the funding once the grant runs out. On Thursday, the board of commissioners voted to table the action to...
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
