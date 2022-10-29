Read full article on original website
Eslie Savoy
3d ago
it's only going to get worse if John fetterman is bloated into the Senate we need somebody who's going to say enough and is enough of this bull crap and put a stop to it it's getting ridiculous may God be with us all and may God bless the policeman that are doing their jobs
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Allentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
Nazareth man charged after gunshot traveled through neighbor’s apartment
A Nazareth man is charged with a firearms violation after he allegedly fired a round from a handgun that went through his wall and into and through his neighbor’s apartment, stopping at the neighbor’s front door, according to police. The neighboring apartment in the 500 block of Seip...
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police
A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
4th suspect arrested in connection to Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police say they have have arrested a fourth person in connection to the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14 year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers.
Daily Voice
2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police
Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with attempted homicide in Route 22 shooting
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting on Route 22 in Lehigh County last week. Jacob Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from state police.
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
Violent night: Multiple Philly shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured on Halloween
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
buckscountyherald.com
DA will not charge man who shot and killed two men attacking him
The man who shot and killed two men who were part of a group attacking him in the parking lot of the Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township was acting in self-defense and will not be charged, said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during an Oct. 27 press conference.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man in Attempted Stabbing
Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington, Delaware for aggravated menacing and other charges following an attempted stabbing that occurred on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the Total Wine & More business, located at 691 Naamans Road in Claymont,...
Elderly Lehigh County Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Crash: Coroner
An elderly Lehigh County man died after being hit by a car early on Sunday, Oct. 30, authorities have announced. John Nick, 77, was struck near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive in west Allentown just after 6:30 a.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a statement.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash
A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
55-Year-Old Driver Killed In Northampton Crash: Police
One driver is dead after a two-car collision in Northampton County early on Monday, Oct. 31, state police announced. Just before 5 a.m., a northbound Kia Forte and an eastbound Dodge Ram crashed into each other at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Northampton Street in Bath, authorities said in a press release.
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton fire investigation: ‘It appears like there was an explosion, but I can’t say for certain’
There are many things Easton fire Chief Henry Hennings can’t say about the fire early Saturday morning that destroyed a house on the South Side. Due to the state of the structure in the 100 block of Ann Street, fire department investigators haven’t been able to get inside, Hennings said.
