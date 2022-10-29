ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Eslie Savoy
3d ago

it's only going to get worse if John fetterman is bloated into the Senate we need somebody who's going to say enough and is enough of this bull crap and put a stop to it it's getting ridiculous may God be with us all and may God bless the policeman that are doing their jobs

Daily Voice

Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Daily Voice

Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police

A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police

Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with attempted homicide in Route 22 shooting

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting on Route 22 in Lehigh County last week. Jacob Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

DA will not charge man who shot and killed two men attacking him

The man who shot and killed two men who were part of a group attacking him in the parking lot of the Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township was acting in self-defense and will not be charged, said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub during an Oct. 27 press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man in Attempted Stabbing

Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington, Delaware for aggravated menacing and other charges following an attempted stabbing that occurred on Saturday evening. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the Total Wine & More business, located at 691 Naamans Road in Claymont,...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBRE

Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a suspect they say was involved in a theft a the Crossings Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured is a suspect in a retail theft that occurred on October 27 at the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash

A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
