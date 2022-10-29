ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

Border Pollution Fixes Underway

Rep. Scott Peters represents California’s 52nd Congressional district which includes Coronado, Poway and most of the City of San Diego. He is running for re-election in the newly drawn 50th Congressional district which encompasses Coronado, coastal San Diego, San Marcos and southern Escondido. For years, federal, state and local...
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits

The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
newyorksocialdiary.com

“Godmother of Wellness” Deborah Szekely, Visionary Founder of Rancho La Puerta, Honored on her 100th Birthday!

When my dear, longtime friend Deborah Szekely, founder of the world-renowned Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort and Spa in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico, sent an invitation to her 100th birthday celebration, I booked my flight immediately. For the occasion of Deborah’s birthday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed “Deborah Szekely...
Aviation International News

Crownair Aviation Brings Royal Flush in San Diego

San Diego FBO Crownair Aviation has dealt itself a royal flush over the past two years, with the opening of its new facility and the acquisition of a former competitor that more than doubled its footprint at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (KMYF). The company has been at KMYF for the past...
KPBS

Activists say SDPD officers are intimidating other officers

Community advocates claim some San Diego police officers are being intimidated by fellow officers, in an effort to enforce a code of silence. On Friday, they held a news conference in front of SDPD headquarters to share what they said was proof of that intimidation. "The blue wall of silence...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

UC San Diego receives $25 million for bioengineering program

The University of California San Diego has announced a $25 million pledge from biotechnology entrepreneur Gene Lay through the Laygend Foundation in support of the bioengineering department in the university’s Jacobs School of Engineering. Made in honor of Shu Chien, a UC San Diego professor emeritus of bioengineering and...
Eater

LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego

A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

