President Biden plans Thursday, Friday trip to San Diego as Election Day nears
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As Election Day approaches, the California Democratic Party hopes to get a boost in the tightly contested 49th Congressional District race when President Joe Biden visits San Diego to campaign for incumbent Rep. Mike Levin on Thursday. Details on the presidential visit are still unclear, but...
Border Pollution Fixes Underway
Rep. Scott Peters represents California’s 52nd Congressional district which includes Coronado, Poway and most of the City of San Diego. He is running for re-election in the newly drawn 50th Congressional district which encompasses Coronado, coastal San Diego, San Marcos and southern Escondido. For years, federal, state and local...
Talks to Continue on City Housing Declaration, Tenant Protections
Readers saw this post first in the Nov. 1 Morning Report. Sign up for the free daily newsletter here. The San Diego City Council spent Monday discussing a series of potential policies to protect tenants and declare housing a human right. How those policies will move forward is still TBD.
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
KPBS
San Diego’s Measure H would open city facilities to childcare, but includes confusing language
Measure H gives San Diego voters a chance to approve a change to the city’s charter that would allow the city to lease out parks and recreation centers to child care businesses. Currently, the charter only allows city properties to be used as parks, recreation centers and cemeteries. Measure...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires upheld in court
A court has ruled San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires as a method to enforce time limits in parking spaces doesn't violate the Fourth Amendment.
newyorksocialdiary.com
“Godmother of Wellness” Deborah Szekely, Visionary Founder of Rancho La Puerta, Honored on her 100th Birthday!
When my dear, longtime friend Deborah Szekely, founder of the world-renowned Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort and Spa in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico, sent an invitation to her 100th birthday celebration, I booked my flight immediately. For the occasion of Deborah’s birthday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed “Deborah Szekely...
kusi.com
City of San Diego homeowners to hold rally against ‘deceptive’ Measure B
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the election just over a week away, voters are struggling to make sense of their ballots. The ballot is filled with Measures and Props, and the wording within each is very confusing. For example, the Measure B proposal would impose a Trash Tax on...
Oceanside City Council weighs pilot dog beach program
Advocates for a pilot dog beach program are rallying for community support ahead of the Oceanside City Council's second vote on the intuitive.
Morning Report: Why National City Just Can’t Shake Lowrider Cruising Ban
A San Jose councilman, who had long contemplated repealing his city’s ban on automobile cruising, was closely watching National City. He was excited to see a city pursuing similar efforts. But San Jose lifted its ban in June and National City’s remains. National City’s elected officials agree the...
Aviation International News
Crownair Aviation Brings Royal Flush in San Diego
San Diego FBO Crownair Aviation has dealt itself a royal flush over the past two years, with the opening of its new facility and the acquisition of a former competitor that more than doubled its footprint at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (KMYF). The company has been at KMYF for the past...
kusi.com
Turf War between human smugglers moves from Tijuana into San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities call them the “Border Bandits,” and they’re controlled by the most violent smuggling cartels in Mexico. Experts warn these cartels are getting extremely brazen in the San Diego region, as they have no fear of being caught. The Turf War between...
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
Noise advisory in effect this week at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
The Marine Corps Recruit Depot are alerting local residents of a noise advisory in effect for this Wednesday due to ceremonial cannon fire, military officials said.
Why National City Is Still Stuck with Its Cruising Ban
When a councilman in San Jose caught wind that National City was discussing lifting its 30-year ban on lowrider cruising, he watched closely. Councilman Raul Peralez had been contemplating lifting a similar ban in his city and seeing others pursue the same move empowered him to do the same. But...
KPBS
Activists say SDPD officers are intimidating other officers
Community advocates claim some San Diego police officers are being intimidated by fellow officers, in an effort to enforce a code of silence. On Friday, they held a news conference in front of SDPD headquarters to share what they said was proof of that intimidation. "The blue wall of silence...
kusi.com
About 20,000 people expected to attend Freedom Revival at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year. Nearly 20,000 Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022. This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
UC San Diego receives $25 million for bioengineering program
The University of California San Diego has announced a $25 million pledge from biotechnology entrepreneur Gene Lay through the Laygend Foundation in support of the bioengineering department in the university’s Jacobs School of Engineering. Made in honor of Shu Chien, a UC San Diego professor emeritus of bioengineering and...
Eater
LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego
A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
Voice of San Diego
San Diego, CA
