East Greenbush, NY

Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
COLONIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with making knife threat

TOWN OF LLOYD – A Saugerties man has been arrested by Town of Lloyd Police on charges of felony criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife. The incident occurred on October 27. Tyler Torres, 30, was arraigned and remanded to...
SAUGERTIES, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York State Police: Man faked son’s death, scammed co-workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. – A father accused of faking his son’s death and accepting donations for his funeral is facing additional criminal charges. Kalen Stevens, 30, was arrested last month for defrauding at least two people. He allegedly accepted $1,500 for expenses related to his child’s death. State Police say Stevens told people his son had died from leukemia in August and that he needed money for his funeral. Troopers say he made up the story to garner sympathy and money.
NEWS10 ABC

Retired Sheriff hopes for justice in 1974 cold case

Cobleskill, N.Y.(News10)-The retired Schoharie County Sheriff is marking another sad anniversary in a 48-year-old cold case. The case surrounds the murder of a SUNY Cobleskill student who went missing on this day back in 1974. Tony Desmond took News10’s Anya Tucker back to the lonely road outside of Cobleskill that still haunts him to this […]
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Pair recovering after Troy shooting

Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges

An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Assault: On Oct. 25, at 12:56 a.m., Troy police arrested Mitchell C. Carr, 37, of Troy. Carr was charged with felony second-degree assault, and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Petit larceny: On Oct. 25, at 10:56 a.m., Troy police arrested James R. Blowers, 29, of Troy. Blowers was...
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Troy man arrested on felony drug charges following shoplifting investigation

HALFMOON, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Michael C. Mcdermott of Troy. and charged him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and a public health law violation.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Shooting in Albany under investigation

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
ALBANY, NY

