Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff's Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house.
Man sentenced for 2017 hammer attack
A man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for attacking someone in 2017 with a hammer.
19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie
An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
Watervliet man arrested twice on same day
A Watervliet man was arrested twice in the same day on Thursday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with making knife threat
TOWN OF LLOYD – A Saugerties man has been arrested by Town of Lloyd Police on charges of felony criminal possession of a weapon and menacing after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife. The incident occurred on October 27. Tyler Torres, 30, was arraigned and remanded to...
WHEC TV-10
New York State Police: Man faked son’s death, scammed co-workers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. – A father accused of faking his son’s death and accepting donations for his funeral is facing additional criminal charges. Kalen Stevens, 30, was arrested last month for defrauding at least two people. He allegedly accepted $1,500 for expenses related to his child’s death. State Police say Stevens told people his son had died from leukemia in August and that he needed money for his funeral. Troopers say he made up the story to garner sympathy and money.
Retired Sheriff hopes for justice in 1974 cold case
Cobleskill, N.Y.(News10)-The retired Schoharie County Sheriff is marking another sad anniversary in a 48-year-old cold case. The case surrounds the murder of a SUNY Cobleskill student who went missing on this day back in 1974. Tony Desmond took News10’s Anya Tucker back to the lonely road outside of Cobleskill that still haunts him to this […]
Traffic stop ends in weapons charges for Albany duo
An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop.
WNYT
Pair recovering after Troy shooting
Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
Olivebridge man allegedly traps woman in her apartment
A full stay-away order of protection has been issued for a Saugerties woman after she was reportedly trapped in her own apartment by Lyle P. Cook, 37, of Olivebridge.
Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges
An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Assault: On Oct. 25, at 12:56 a.m., Troy police arrested Mitchell C. Carr, 37, of Troy. Carr was charged with felony second-degree assault, and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Petit larceny: On Oct. 25, at 10:56 a.m., Troy police arrested James R. Blowers, 29, of Troy. Blowers was...
WRGB
No foul play, according to police after man was found dead in Saratoga Springs park
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police say there is no threat to the public after the body of a 30-year-old man was found in a park. Police say just after midnight, they received an assistance call from Colonie police in locating a missing person that was believed to have traveled to Saratoga Springs.
Troy Record
Troy man arrested on felony drug charges following shoplifting investigation
HALFMOON, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Michael C. Mcdermott of Troy. and charged him with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and a public health law violation.
Malta traffic stop results in drug possession arrests
Two men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop in Malta.
WNYT
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
Driver Charged In Suspected DWI Crash That Killed Mother Of 5 From Cairo
The man suspected of causing a head-on crash that killed a mother of five from the region is facing criminal charges. Greene County resident John Peterson, age 35, of Coxsackie, was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the death of 41-year-old Danielle McKenna, of Cairo, the sheriff’s office said.
Coxsackie man charged in fatal Route 9W car crash
A Coxsackie man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on Route 9W in Athens. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said John Peterson, 35, was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court on October 25.
