Channel 6000
Wednesday’s forecast: Cool, showery and potential for sun breaks
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is very little to change on Wednesday as we remain in the back edge of a passing trough. Conditions remain unsettled for another day. That means we may have a few showers stream by through the day. We also can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm too.
Channel 6000
Streak of dry Halloweens in Portland comes to an end thanks to atmospheric river
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in four years, kids and parents, and Halloween party goers will be dealing with some spooky, soggy conditions for their evening festivities. Portland hasn’t seen rain on Halloween since 2017 and not a heavy dose of moisture since 2015. Monday...
KOIN 6 News
Portland sweeps, clears streets of fallen leaves
Wednesday marks the start of Leaf Day in Portland, and there are some things to know when the city comes by to cleanup the streets of debris.
Channel 6000
It’s finally the peak time to find your favorite fall foliage views
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is it, Portland! We have finally made it to the point of the season where we’re seeing those peak fall colors. The colors around the Willamette Valley are now starting to grandstand. We have been waiting patiently after the colorful season was put on pause due to the dry and warm weather. This is going to be short-lived, as the weather starts to become more active this time of the year.
Channel 6000
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Portland weather Sunday plays catch-up with October rainfall; high of 63
The last two days of October may bring Portland close to meeting its typical rainfall total for the month, after a hot and dry start. Portland has recorded 2.17 inches of rain so far in October, a little over an inch behind where it typically ends October, but sprinkles Sunday and wet weather Monday could help close the gap, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re making up for lost ground,” he said.
Channel 6000
First of November: Showery and cool to begin the month
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Farewell October, it’s now time to enjoy the cool and rainy month of November. Portland will carry that identity into the first week as showery conditions kickstart the new month. The wet and soggy weather of Monday will retire south. However, we will have...
How cold does it get in Salem?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
Channel 6000
Halloween in Oregon: Plenty of candy, costumes, rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soggy forecast is expected for Halloween as the ghouls and ghosts even run for cover. A plume of moisture, which is below a weak atmospheric river category, will be transitioning south overnight Sunday. This will bring the steady rain to Portland by the morning commute. We won’t beat any records with this event, but it’s definitely going to be rainy. This will be enough to alter the Halloween costumes, too. Have a rain jacket available.
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
Sewer work to close South Portland intersection for 2 weeks
Drivers traveling in South Portland may want to rethink their commute as one intersection will close for two weeks while the sewer pipes get replaced.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Winter weather preparedness; Clark County sheriff candidate scrutinized; Oregon State Hospital workplace safety
ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving. As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Travelers are being urged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use. “We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.” (Dick Mason/La Grande Observer)
Fire collapses NE Portland home, spreads to neighboring houses
A home in Portland's Irvington neighborhood was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire that spread to neighboring homes, according to fire officials.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
KOIN 6 News
One shot in Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood
A late-night shooting Tuesday near Portland's Woodlawn City Park left one with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Prepare for darker evenings. Daylight saving time ends Sunday
It’s almost time to kiss that extra hour of daylight in the evenings goodbye.
Saturday volunteer search doesn't turn up missing Tualatin man
The search included 70 volunteers hoping to find Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who has been missing since Oct. 20.Although a search party who hoped to find a missing Tualatin man Saturday, Oct. 29, were unable to locate him, his mother said she was appreciative to all of those who helped aid in the search. On Saturday morning, family, friends and community members gathered at Tualatin's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to organize a search party for Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who hasn't been heard from since he was last seen at an Aurora gas station Thursday,...
