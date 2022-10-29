ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s forecast: Cool, showery and potential for sun breaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is very little to change on Wednesday as we remain in the back edge of a passing trough. Conditions remain unsettled for another day. That means we may have a few showers stream by through the day. We also can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm too.
It’s finally the peak time to find your favorite fall foliage views

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is it, Portland! We have finally made it to the point of the season where we’re seeing those peak fall colors. The colors around the Willamette Valley are now starting to grandstand. We have been waiting patiently after the colorful season was put on pause due to the dry and warm weather. This is going to be short-lived, as the weather starts to become more active this time of the year.
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Portland weather Sunday plays catch-up with October rainfall; high of 63

The last two days of October may bring Portland close to meeting its typical rainfall total for the month, after a hot and dry start. Portland has recorded 2.17 inches of rain so far in October, a little over an inch behind where it typically ends October, but sprinkles Sunday and wet weather Monday could help close the gap, said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re making up for lost ground,” he said.
First of November: Showery and cool to begin the month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Farewell October, it’s now time to enjoy the cool and rainy month of November. Portland will carry that identity into the first week as showery conditions kickstart the new month. The wet and soggy weather of Monday will retire south. However, we will have...
Halloween in Oregon: Plenty of candy, costumes, rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soggy forecast is expected for Halloween as the ghouls and ghosts even run for cover. A plume of moisture, which is below a weak atmospheric river category, will be transitioning south overnight Sunday. This will bring the steady rain to Portland by the morning commute. We won’t beat any records with this event, but it’s definitely going to be rainy. This will be enough to alter the Halloween costumes, too. Have a rain jacket available.
Weekday Wrap: Winter weather preparedness; Clark County sheriff candidate scrutinized; Oregon State Hospital workplace safety

ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving. As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Travelers are being urged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use. “We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.” (Dick Mason/La Grande Observer)
Saturday volunteer search doesn't turn up missing Tualatin man

The search included 70 volunteers hoping to find Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who has been missing since Oct. 20.Although a search party who hoped to find a missing Tualatin man Saturday, Oct. 29, were unable to locate him, his mother said she was appreciative to all of those who helped aid in the search. On Saturday morning, family, friends and community members gathered at Tualatin's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to organize a search party for Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who hasn't been heard from since he was last seen at an Aurora gas station Thursday,...
