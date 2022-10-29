Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay Reveals What Rams Need to Address at Trade Deadline After 49ers Loss
The Los Angeles Rams seemed to be headed toward a thrilling and competitive second half on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. Revenge seemed well within reach after a 24-9 loss to their NFC West rivals on Oct. 3. But instead, the Rams were run over by...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Tri-City Herald
Warren Sapp Trashes Bucs’ Devin White for Lack of Effort
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White appeared to be loafing, according to some observers, during the team’s 27–22 loss to the Ravens last Thursday. Former Buccaneers defensive tackle and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has a strong opinion on the matter. Sapp took to Instagram to dissect what happened during a key play in which White didn’t appear to give his best effort.
Tri-City Herald
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Tri-City Herald
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles
Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Tri-City Herald
Brad Biggs: The upcoming WR free-agent class is weak — so Bears acted now to acquire Chase Claypool from Steelers
CHICAGO — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles did not wait until the offseason to add needed help for Justin Fields, gifting the quarterback a big-bodied wide receiver with production by acquiring Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. A day after the Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith...
Tri-City Herald
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 10 games
It's not often you get a Game of the Century these days, but that's what's in store as Georgia and Tennessee square off in a classic 1 vs. 2 matchup on the Week 10 college football schedule this weekend. No. 2 Tennessee takes the nation's top offense on the road...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Dedicates Victory to Former New York Giants’ Brass
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith waited a decade for this moment, and he not only got it, but he was also able to add a dig against the New York Giants, once his employers, whom he defeated 27-13 Sunday at Lumen Field. Smith, who famously flopped in New York with...
Tri-City Herald
New Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: ‘Just Know I’m Healthy’
Calvin Ridley wants Jacksonville Jaguars fans and followers to know one thing: he will be ready when he is back on the field. "Ima show you just know I’m healthy," Ridley tweeted on Tuesday when a fan asked for an update on his conditioning during his 2022 suspension. Ridley...
Tri-City Herald
What the Calvin Ridley Trade Means for the Jaguars
With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Jacksonville Jaguars made one move that has the potential to drastically improve their wide receiver room. On a day where many questioned whether or not pass rusher Josh Allen would still be in a Jaguars uniform, the team struck gold, trading for former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 4round pick.
Tri-City Herald
Emphasis on Takeaways Pays Dividends
NASHVILLE – Stepping in front of a Davis Mills pass last Sunday, cornerback Kristian Fulton ended Houston’s promising first possession – one that had already reached the Tennessee Titans’ 34-yard line. Fulton’s interception ensured the Texans would not get off to a quick start on offense,...
Tri-City Herald
Colts-Patriots Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
Just when oddsmakers and bettors were ready to write off Bill Belichick and the Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl champions proved them all wrong with their road upset of the red-hot Jets in Week 8. New England is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over its last five games and faces...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rise After Three-Game Winning Streak?
The Washington Commanders are riding a three-game winning streak and are back at .500 for the first time since week two. Amid the recent run, Sports Illustrated has Washington ranked 26th in their power rankings. “Taylor Heinicke is trusted by this Commanders offensive staff,” SI writes. “He threw more than...
Tri-City Herald
‘It’s Exhausting’: What Lions Are Saying Following Another Close Loss
The Detroit Lions are a football team that is unable to play complementary football. When a football team repeatedly makes errors and incurs costly penalties, being on the wrong end of the scoreboard is oftentimes the result after 60 minutes. Despite a first half that saw the offense score 27...
Tri-City Herald
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Falcons Trade For Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton
The Atlanta Falcons are beating the buzzer to complete the final deal before the NFL trade deadline. According to NFL Network, the Falcons acquired Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton for a conditional seventh-round selection. In a corresponding move, the Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills. The deal...
Tri-City Herald
Steve Wilks’ Thoughts Following Panthers Overtime Loss to Falcons
"We didn't find a way to finish. We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done and that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough, something to learn from, celebration penalty, a big play like that we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with DJ [Moore] coming up with the big play, great pass by PJ [Walker], but as a team we just got to make sure we're smart and ready to take it to the next level, next step. When you look at the comparisons for us rushing the football, I thought we did a great job, 169, they had 167 which was too much. We've got to stop the run. We knew that coming into the game. Pretty balanced when you look at third down conversions, they were 6-of-12, we were 5-of-13. We've got to find more opportunities to be able to convert and move the chains and keep the drive alive."
Comments / 0