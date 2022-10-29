Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
What to do with your costumes after Halloween
(WJBF) — Halloween has come and gone, but that costume you spent a small fortune on is still here. What are you going to do with it?. You could trash it, but why would you? It’s not good for the environment to fill landfills with some of the cheap materials that Halloween costumes are made of.
WNCT
Brow Horror Stories!!(After Halloween Special)
In this episode, Hello ENC! “C” chats with local licensed esthetician Sabreen Mezher as she shares horror stories about the things, she’s observed with brows that brings awareness to things that can really happen when it comes to beauty. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV. Follow...
19 Enraging Photos That Will Make Even A Hopeless Romantic Glad Wedding Season Is Over
I now pronounce you really, really annoying.
20 Millennial Home Trends That We'll All Be Cringing At In 20 Years
Millennials look at an Apple store and say, "I want to live here."
People Are Sharing The One Condiment Or Seasoning They Rely On Most To Prevent Bland Food From Ever Coming Out Of Their Kitchen
"I pile it on pizza, sandwiches, toast, everything."
Comments / 0