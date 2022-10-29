Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Fresh off bye week, Indiana football faced with Camper injury, more quarterback decisions
Four games remain on Indiana football’s schedule. Amidst a record of 3-5 through the first eight games, six is the magic number. Six wins will automatically grant Indiana a bowl appearance for the first time since the 2020 season — the third time since head coach Tom Allen's first full season in 2017.
Indiana Daily Student
What to make of Indiana women’s soccer’s 2022 growing pains
Indiana women’s soccer entered 2022 with a promising young roster coming off of two of the best seasons the program has ever had. In the shortened 2020-21 spring season, Indiana went 6-4-1 in the all-conference slate and racked up 19 points — a program record. In the fall of 2021, Indiana started 8-2-1 and finished with nine wins, yet another first for the program.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 over weekend against Rutgers, No. 12 Purdue
Indiana volleyball played a pair of home–and–away matches this past weekend after beating both Michigan State and Michigan on the road last weekend. Indiana first faced Rutgers on Friday night in Bloomington before traveling to No. 12 Purdue on Sunday afternoon. Much of the Hoosier crowd in Wilkinson...
Indiana Daily Student
Freshman Sam Landau stands out for Indiana men’s tennis in Fighting Irish Mini Dual event
Indiana men’s tennis wrapped up the penultimate tournament in the team’s fall season this past weekend in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Mini Dual event. The competition was the Hoosiers’ first indoor tournament of the season. Four Hoosier freshmen — Sam Landau, Luc Boulier, Ekansh...
PHOTOS: Indiana Women's Basketball Gets New Team Center
Check out photos and video clips of the renovated Indiana women's basketball team center located in the northwest corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Daily Student
Perfect end-of-season run proves unsustainable for Indiana men’s soccer after Maryland draw
For just over an hour of match time, the mood around a damp Jerry Yeagley Field grew as cheerful as it did anxious. Senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink’s perfectly taken free kick in the 25th minute gave Indiana men’s soccer and its fans a reason to believe in the dream of snatching a share of the Big Ten regular season title. However, holding onto a win against No. 8 Maryland in Sunday’s match became stressful as the clock ticked.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Alumni reunion represents decades of progress for Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– On Saturday, a group of Black alumni from Indiana State met for a reunion. They celebrated seeing familiar faces, as well as the 50th year of the anniversary of the school’s African-American culture center, and Afro-studies program. They also honored Fred Henderson, the first Black gymnast at ISU. Dr. Crystal Reynolds, […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Miraculously no one hurt after Indiana store collapse
It reportedly happened at the Greenwell Hardware Store, a shop known to sell plumbing, electrical and cleaning supplies.
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
cbs4indy.com
The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction
How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
vincennespbs.org
Bridge closure in Knox County
A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
WTHI
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
WTHI
The Terre Haute Humane Society is in the Halloween Spirit!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now it's time for not just any ordinary "Trunk or Treat" - It's a very special "Pet Trunk or Treat" with the Terre Haute Humane Society. As you can see, even our furry friends want to join in on the Halloween fun!. From clowns to...
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
WTHI
Serious crash leads to drunk driving charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women were hospitalized after a Friday night crash. The Terre Haute Police Department says this happened at South 13th and Lockport streets in Terre Haute just before 10 p.m. Friday. Fire personnel had to extract one of the drivers from her vehicle. She was...
Comments / 0