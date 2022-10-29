Read full article on original website
Times News
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council on a 6-0 vote took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved the St. Luke’s Hospital stormwater management plan and agreement at the former Palmerton Hospital. After the hospital demolition, they are required to have set plans in place to control stormwater. • Approved updated body...
Times News
Tamaqua Transfer secures three contracts
Tamaqua Transfer company renewed two garbage contracts and picked up a third during bid rounds this month in the Weatherly area. In Lausanne Township at their October meeting, supervisors voted to accept a two-year contract from Tamaqua Transfer in the hopes that inflation might ease by then. Their other option was a three-year contract.
Times News
Council hears pleas to curb park vandalism
A Palmerton couple has implored borough officials to take swift action to quell the heightened level of vandalism at an historical structure in the borough. Joe Federanich of the Palmerton Bandstand Committee, told borough council on Thursday that damage continues to occur at an alarming rate to the bandstand in the borough park.
$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown
After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
Times News
Palmerton works on 2023 budget
Palmerton residents should soon have a clearer picture whether they need to set aside extra money next year for their municipal taxes. Borough Manager Donna McGarry said at Thursday’s borough council meeting that preliminary work has been done on the 2023 budget. McGarry said she’s met with the police...
Times News
LEHIGHTON CROWNS KING AND QUEEN
Hunter Andreas and Gabriella Di Dea were recently crowned king and queen at Lehighton’s homecoming festivities. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Hintz promoted to VP at NEPA
Donna Hintz has been promoted to vice president of communications and operation at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of the Alliance, announced recently. Hintz began her career with the organization in 1998 and before the promotion was the communications and operations manager. She will be responsible...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 1, 1977
A new lime green American LaFrance pumper of the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company was dedicated during a program held Sunday at the company hall. Among the participants in the dedication program were Larry Heffelfinger, fire company president; John Brown, personnel manager of the New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton; the Rev. William Mitchell of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trachsville; and George Samok, retired fire chief of Palmerton and chief of fire protection for the zinc company.
Times News
School doing program for senior citizens
Slatington Elementary is inviting senior members of the Northern Lehigh community to the school’s Senior Citizen’s Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. It will be a morning filled with music, poems and jokes from our students, and a turkey dinner for lunch. Call the school’s office at...
thebrownandwhite.com
Sheetz comes to Bethlehem
A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Election letter deadline is Tuesday
The general election is Nov. 8 and the Times News will accept election-related letters through Tuesday. Letters will be published in our daily and Saturday opinion pages by Saturday, Nov. 5. We invite you to write in and tell us why you are supporting a candidate. We will now also...
Money to dead beneficiary, underpaid pension funds among Pennsylvania audit issues
(The Center Square) – Local municipalities have struggled to accurately estimate required pension payments and payrolls that affect how much state aid they receive, according to recent reports from the auditor general. In Braddock Hills, a borough just outside of Pittsburgh, a survivor is being overpaid and money is...
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
Times News
Schuylkill club cited for liquor violations
A Schuylkill County social club has been cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board. West Penn Fish & Forest Protective Association, located at 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, was cited for the following violations:. During the period of Aug. 16, 2021, through Aug. 16,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
The price of homes sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 10/7/22-10/21/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Times News
Monroe County incidents
State police at Stroudsburg released information about the following incidents:. • A man was charged with harassment by physical contact after an incident that followed a first date. Police said they were called to the Baymont Inn and Suites, Hamilton Township, for a report that an altercation had occurred. Police...
