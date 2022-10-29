ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Times News

Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies

A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton Borough Council

Palmerton Borough Council on a 6-0 vote took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved the St. Luke’s Hospital stormwater management plan and agreement at the former Palmerton Hospital. After the hospital demolition, they are required to have set plans in place to control stormwater. • Approved updated body...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua Transfer secures three contracts

Tamaqua Transfer company renewed two garbage contracts and picked up a third during bid rounds this month in the Weatherly area. In Lausanne Township at their October meeting, supervisors voted to accept a two-year contract from Tamaqua Transfer in the hopes that inflation might ease by then. Their other option was a three-year contract.
Times News

Council hears pleas to curb park vandalism

A Palmerton couple has implored borough officials to take swift action to quell the heightened level of vandalism at an historical structure in the borough. Joe Federanich of the Palmerton Bandstand Committee, told borough council on Thursday that damage continues to occur at an alarming rate to the bandstand in the borough park.
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

$1M in state funding will help renovate long-vacant Banana Joe’s in Allentown

After years of sitting empty at the gateway to Downtown Allentown, the former home to the Banana Joe’s nightclub is seeing new interest. The old train station at Hamilton and South Third streets is receiving $1 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, part of a list of Lehigh Valley projects receiving checks in this round.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Palmerton works on 2023 budget

Palmerton residents should soon have a clearer picture whether they need to set aside extra money next year for their municipal taxes. Borough Manager Donna McGarry said at Thursday’s borough council meeting that preliminary work has been done on the 2023 budget. McGarry said she’s met with the police...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Hintz promoted to VP at NEPA

Donna Hintz has been promoted to vice president of communications and operation at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of the Alliance, announced recently. Hintz began her career with the organization in 1998 and before the promotion was the communications and operations manager. She will be responsible...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 1, 1977

A new lime green American LaFrance pumper of the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company was dedicated during a program held Sunday at the company hall. Among the participants in the dedication program were Larry Heffelfinger, fire company president; John Brown, personnel manager of the New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton; the Rev. William Mitchell of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trachsville; and George Samok, retired fire chief of Palmerton and chief of fire protection for the zinc company.
AQUASHICOLA, PA
Times News

School doing program for senior citizens

Slatington Elementary is inviting senior members of the Northern Lehigh community to the school’s Senior Citizen’s Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. It will be a morning filled with music, poems and jokes from our students, and a turkey dinner for lunch. Call the school’s office at...
SLATINGTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Sheetz comes to Bethlehem

A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue

The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Election letter deadline is Tuesday

The general election is Nov. 8 and the Times News will accept election-related letters through Tuesday. Letters will be published in our daily and Saturday opinion pages by Saturday, Nov. 5. We invite you to write in and tell us why you are supporting a candidate. We will now also...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill club cited for liquor violations

A Schuylkill County social club has been cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board. West Penn Fish & Forest Protective Association, located at 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, was cited for the following violations:. During the period of Aug. 16, 2021, through Aug. 16,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe County incidents

State police at Stroudsburg released information about the following incidents:. • A man was charged with harassment by physical contact after an incident that followed a first date. Police said they were called to the Baymont Inn and Suites, Hamilton Township, for a report that an altercation had occurred. Police...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

