Times News
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
Times News
Carbon tables 2-year justice grant
Carbon County officials have put the brakes on accepting a $250,000 grant that would help with a criminal justice diversion program, saying they need specifics on how the county will maintain the funding once the grant runs out. On Thursday, the board of commissioners voted to table the action to...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC
Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
Times News
Council hears pleas to curb park vandalism
A Palmerton couple has implored borough officials to take swift action to quell the heightened level of vandalism at an historical structure in the borough. Joe Federanich of the Palmerton Bandstand Committee, told borough council on Thursday that damage continues to occur at an alarming rate to the bandstand in the borough park.
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council on a 6-0 vote took the following action on Thursday:. • Approved the St. Luke’s Hospital stormwater management plan and agreement at the former Palmerton Hospital. After the hospital demolition, they are required to have set plans in place to control stormwater. • Approved updated body...
Times News
Opinion: Nov. 8 can’t come fast enough
Most of us are thoroughly disgusted with TV ad upon TV ad as candidates tell us what monsters their opponents are in the coming Nov. 8 General Election. To hear these candidates tell it, their opponents are the scum of the Earth, unfit to inhabit our country, in fact, if they are elected the country is going down the tubes.
Times News
Land preservation funds vote on ballot
A $10 million dollar question is on the ballot for Carbon County voters next week. In January, the county commissioners adopted a resolution to put a ballot referendum on the November general election. The action seeks public input on issuing a $10 million, 20-year general obligation bond to support the preservation initiative by the Carbon County Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
Bethlehem Steel ruins among Pa. projects awarded millions for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in almost $30 million in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465.3 million statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the...
Times News
Tamaqua Transfer secures three contracts
Tamaqua Transfer company renewed two garbage contracts and picked up a third during bid rounds this month in the Weatherly area. In Lausanne Township at their October meeting, supervisors voted to accept a two-year contract from Tamaqua Transfer in the hopes that inflation might ease by then. Their other option was a three-year contract.
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 1, 1977
A new lime green American LaFrance pumper of the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company was dedicated during a program held Sunday at the company hall. Among the participants in the dedication program were Larry Heffelfinger, fire company president; John Brown, personnel manager of the New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton; the Rev. William Mitchell of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trachsville; and George Samok, retired fire chief of Palmerton and chief of fire protection for the zinc company.
Times News
LEHIGHTON CROWNS KING AND QUEEN
Hunter Andreas and Gabriella Di Dea were recently crowned king and queen at Lehighton’s homecoming festivities. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
The Hand House opens in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
Times News
Palmerton works on 2023 budget
Palmerton residents should soon have a clearer picture whether they need to set aside extra money next year for their municipal taxes. Borough Manager Donna McGarry said at Thursday’s borough council meeting that preliminary work has been done on the 2023 budget. McGarry said she’s met with the police...
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Times News
Health center officially opens in Pottsville
Officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital formally opened the new health center in Pottsville last Wednesday. The center provides non-emergency care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, X-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility, at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville,...
Times News
Golden Agers meet in Lansford
The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on Oct. 24 with 22 members in attendance. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.”. Guest LeLia Conway was given a warm welcome by the group. Everyone was wished a safe and happy Halloween. The group meets...
Times News
Schuylkill club cited for liquor violations
A Schuylkill County social club has been cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board. West Penn Fish & Forest Protective Association, located at 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, was cited for the following violations:. During the period of Aug. 16, 2021, through Aug. 16,...
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
