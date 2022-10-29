Read full article on original website
Steven Martinez
3d ago
I'm waiting for him for his encore bust out a rap about the great leader Joe Biden and how America is so much better off today there's no more ghettos in slums and there's no more less fortunate people that are suffering I'm sure he will add it to the remix reset button
Steven Martinez
3d ago
it would have been a real as real as it gets if this rapper would have been driving through the hoods of Detroit and showing all the progress in them let's not just showcase how beautiful downtown Detroit looks today show with them hoods look like today seems better with real life in Detroit
Danny Smiddy
2d ago
If you're top ten in crime, and bottom ten in education, like Gretchen Whitmer, how can you possibly run on your record?
