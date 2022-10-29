Rochester — There are a lot of new faces for the Oakland women's basketball team this season. In some ways, one of them is head coach Jeff Tungate. Tungate is entering his 10th season on the job, but over the last four years, he's missed nearly 50 games because of back and neck surgeries, plus a bout with COVID-19. He missed the final 21 games of last season after undergoing neck surgery that left him unable to speak for more than a month.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO