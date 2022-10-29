Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Related
Times News
Haunting resemblance
For years, Anthony McGeehan has been told he resembles infamous cult leader Charles Manson. The Tamaqua man makes it work for him at Halloween. Over the weekend, the Tamaqua civic volunteer joined wife Marygrace and other Elks Lodge members to hand out candy to Trick or Treaters. McGeehan is shown on Halloween night at the lodge. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
NL parade features colorful, scary floats
Where could you find a circus, a lion and Elvis on Saturday?. It was in the 114th annual Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade, an hour-long march that covered the Main streets of Slatington and Walnutport. In the parade, the Northern Lehigh Youth Athletic Association had a float and marchers, dressed as...
Times News
Summit Hill hosts Halloween festivities
The Summit Hill Recreation Commission held its annual Halloween fun event for children in Ludlow Park, Saturday, with a gourd hunt, refreshments, goody bags and prizes. “Gourds and Ghouls” was attended by about four dozen children, said Mayor Jeffrey Szczecina. “It looked like the kids were having a good...
Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.Image via Magdalena Ciccone at carbonhouse. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Times News
Heritage Hill hosts Christmas bus trip
Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, veterans will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and commemorative medal. Pickup is at 800 Sixth St. in Weatherly.
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Towamensing, Lehighton students get ready for Halloween
Towamensing Elementary students parade around the parking lot Friday morning during the school’s annual Fall Festival. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
thebrownandwhite.com
Sheetz comes to Bethlehem
A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
Times News
Golden Agers meet in Lansford
The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on Oct. 24 with 22 members in attendance. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.”. Guest LeLia Conway was given a warm welcome by the group. Everyone was wished a safe and happy Halloween. The group meets...
Times News
Powerball� ticket worth $150K sold in Bethlehem
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northampton County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was three.
Former Action News Reporter’s Decorations Won Halloween
Not only do the people in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. have a former Action News reporter living in their neighborhood, but his annual Halloween display looks like one of the scariest and most creative around. If you missed Action News last night, you didn't get to see the story about...
Times News
Council hears pleas to curb park vandalism
A Palmerton couple has implored borough officials to take swift action to quell the heightened level of vandalism at an historical structure in the borough. Joe Federanich of the Palmerton Bandstand Committee, told borough council on Thursday that damage continues to occur at an alarming rate to the bandstand in the borough park.
Times News
LEHIGHTON CROWNS KING AND QUEEN
Hunter Andreas and Gabriella Di Dea were recently crowned king and queen at Lehighton’s homecoming festivities. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022
Nestled on a farm in Berks, arriving at Koziar’s is a little like coming to the North Pole. Millions of Christmas lights welcome visitors from the darkness. The Koziar family has entertained thousands of guests for nearly 75 holiday seasons. What began as a private Christmas display created by William H. Koziar has grown into a major destination– even earning a place as one of the Top 10 Travel Attractions in Pennsylvania by the PA Travel Council. Tour the grounds at your own pace. Paved walkways wind through hundreds of holiday displays, lighted decorations and festive scenes. Two giant outdoor train setups chug through a miniature village and farm scenes. Small buildings along the way house scenes of holiday traditions. Peek through the giant windows to get a glimpse of Santa’s Post Office, an old-fashioned bakery, a candy shop and Santa’s Toy Shop plus beautiful Nativity scenes. Warm up with hot chocolate and warm cookies or other festival food. Koziar’s Christmas Village is open daily through January 1. www.koziarschristmas-village.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
Times News
School doing program for senior citizens
Slatington Elementary is inviting senior members of the Northern Lehigh community to the school’s Senior Citizen’s Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. It will be a morning filled with music, poems and jokes from our students, and a turkey dinner for lunch. Call the school’s office at...
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Comments / 0