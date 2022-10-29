Westerly dominates South Kingstown, earns No. 2 seed in Division II-B football

WESTERLY — You couldn’t imagine a much more emphatic way to secure a postseason home game.

Augeri Field will rock again for a Division II quarterfinal after Westerly's display of dominance against South Kingstown on Friday night. Special teams set the tone and offensive execution delivered an early knockout punch. The Bulldogs mauled the Rebels, 42-12, to clinch a fifth straight victory and the No. 2 seed in Division II-B.

“We thought we were the better football team, but I thought if we let SK hang around a little bit, it could have been tougher to stop them,” Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. “We were preaching start fast.”

More high school football: Chariho charges past Classical, sets sights on D-III playoffs

Terrell Hill returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and Andrew Bozek scooped up his own blocked punt for a 12-yard score. Westerly needed a total of eight offensive plays to open up a 21-0 lead after Lance Williams hit Bozek on a roll to the right from 18 yards out. It was all celebration for the home team from there in front of a capacity crowd.

“Honestly, I was shocked,” said Bulldogs running back Zack Tuck, who added a pair of rushing scores. “I was getting ready to go in and it didn’t happen until a little later in the first quarter.”

Hill’s kick return was his third straight to open a game. He burned Cranston East in a 42-6 blowout two weeks ago and put Woonsocket at an immediate disadvantage in a 31-0 shutout last Saturday. South Kingstown still elected to boot one deep and Hill weaved his way down the right sideline.

“He’s explosive,” Dunbar said. “He’s got great vision. One of the hardest workers on the team.”

More special-teams magic doubled the lead in the opening 2½ minutes. The Bulldogs saw the Rebels shading one side of their offensive line on the punt team during their weekly film study and put Bozek in position to make a big play. His speed up the middle resulted in a loose ball at his feet, the goal line just a few short strides away.

“It was an experience,” Bozek said. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

South Kingstown (4-4, 3-3 II-B) fumbled on its ensuing possession to hand Westerly a short field. Two rushing first downs brought the ball into the red zone and Williams improvised on a scramble toward the right sideline. Bozek followed his quarterback across the field and made a sliding catch in the right corner of the end zone.

“Kids are comfortable,” Dunbar said. “Kids have experience. Kids didn’t have experience early in the season. Our veteran guys are really stepping up for us.”

The Rebels were held without a first down until early in the third quarter. Rian O’Rourke’s 22-yard pass to Kai Sorlien and Phoenix Sward’s 2-yard sweep around right end came with the clock running in the fourth. South Kingstown has now dropped three straight games to sink below Portsmouth, the Bulldogs, Woonsocket and Shea in the standings.

Westerly (6-2, 4-2) is sizzling at the ideal time. The Bulldogs squeezed past Central in a 21-20 thriller and have crushed their league opponents over the last month — a combined 162-25 margin in four victories. Westerly has reached three consecutive Division II semifinals and is a lone home victory from making it a fourth.

“Guys are used to playing quality, tough football and playing late in the season,” Dunbar said. “We have that experience of being a playoff team. These guys are winners.”

South Kingstown 0 0 0 12 — 12

Westerly 21 14 7 0 — 42

W — Terrell Hill 93 kickoff return (Drew Pietraszka kick)

W — Andrew Bozek 12 fumble recovery (Pietraszka kick)

W — Bozek 18 pass from Lance Williams (Pietraszka kick)

W — Zack Tuck 1 run (Pietraszka kick)

W — Luke Nelson 39 pass from Williams (Pietraszka kick)

W — Tuck 11 run (Pietraszka kick)

SK — Kai Sorlien 22 pass from Rian O’Rourke (pass failed)

SK — Phoenix Sward 2 run (no conversion attempted)

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Westerly dominates South Kingstown, earns No. 2 seed in Division II-B football