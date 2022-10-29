ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
psychologytoday.com

Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns

Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
The Independent

Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’

A mother has revealed that she routinely waxes off her three-year-old daughter’s “unibrow.”Leah Garcia, 31, filmed herself as she removed the hairs between her toddler’s eyebrows, saying she’d rather be “called a bad mom” than let her daughter get bullied.“When I was 10, I took my monobrow into my own hands because I was severely bullied over it from the age of five,” the Texan mother-of-two said.“I’m simply preventing Bliss from being the target of bullies until she’s old enough to stand up for who she is.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pro-choice advert featuring pregnant child released by Mothers Against Greg AbbottWoman left infertile by cancer reveals her friend’s surrogacy to friends and familyProfessional carver creates stunning sculpture out of pumpkin
TEXAS STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best Friend

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. About ten years ago, I attended an event through my job and met a guy named Anthony. We had a great conversation, lots of laughs, and exchanged phone numbers. Later that week, he called me, and we went out. Anthony and I had a connection. Although it was not romantic, it was a great friend connection. We shared our dreams, goals, our stories together. We had fun with each other and just enjoyed each other's company and friendship. We confided in each other about our lives, relationships, jobs, and more. We quickly became close friends.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship

A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
SUMRALL, MS
Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
Jax Hudur

Married Woman Claims Extramarital Affairs Strengthen Her Marriage

While most people around the world would today shudder at the thought of extramarital affairs, 28-year-old Alexis Watts and her 35-year-old have a special arrangement. Alexis dates other men and is involved in multiple relationships, which she says is the secret ingredient to her successful marriage to Christopher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy