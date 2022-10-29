Social media is buzzing leading up to Penn State-Ohio State

Penn State is back home to take on Ohio State. They will certainly have a tough matchup headed their way on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have some key players to watch on both sides of the ball.

Let’s start with defense.

The first player is defensive end Zach Harrison, who has had a season that has been nothing short of impressive. Not only that, but his draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft has certainly soared this season.

Sure, the Buckeyes haven’t really played anyone challenging, but you can’t discredit what they have done this season.

Going to their offense, there is so much. Everyone always talks about their pass-catchers and running backs, rightfully so. But, there is one offensive lineman that is very key to watch, and that is offensive tackle Paris Johnson s Jr., who is very much solidifying himself as a first-round NFL draft pick in 2023.

So, what are people saying about Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State on Saturday? Let’s take a look.

W

W

W

W

Fan Predictions

https://twitter.com/FireandBrimm/status/1586101253905747969?s=20&t=OtAVEDPrNaH_nnc6B9HLcw https://twitter.com/dcro8/status/1586094355776909312?s=20&t=cpEIhfHxL149iCBQ80eDiw https://twitter.com/psufootball13/status/1585673345936277511?s=20&t=PqjlufA2Z9NB0_iZG6WqXA

Penn State football Twitter bringing the hype

https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1585790413872328704?s=20&t=wAAN5CJmWy62j73G-KgH8g https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1585736560623833089?s=20&t=gEzy9u9up4JGxOW-wXJiUQ

Some key Nittany Lions heading into this matchup

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1585709666822197248?s=20&t=k7kVSdGU1OD-VBOTLqjmkw

Key Nittany Lions draft prospects

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1585468074819469314?s=20&t=cSrcDw4NqMblfxzRcTcKtA

James Franklin bringing the hype

https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1586108992803450880?s=20&t=YmMm9OXOnrrI8jTMNg9BzQ

Kevin Hart is in the house

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1586134651650789376?s=20&t=Z5BnWEaZiNuQtVQfDDWYIQ

What are analysts saying about the matchup?

https://twitter.com/RJ_Young/status/1584928669063340032?s=20&t=APuzOQ1GO2upcjA0INK-1A Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1