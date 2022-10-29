Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rakes In Another $4.2 Million

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised about $4.2 million from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21 for his political committee and campaign, while funneling $10.2 million to the Republican Party of Florida and a committee that works to elect House Republicans, according to newly filed finance reports.

DeSantis raised about $3.473 million during the week-long period for the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee, which had about $81.2 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 21. He also raised $726,412 for his campaign account, which had about $8 million on hand.

Among the contributions during the period were $500,000 from the Washington, D.C.-based Judicial Crisis Network to DeSantis’ committee, a report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

The DeSantis committee also sent $6.7 million to the Republican Party of Florida and $3.5 million to the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, which is chaired by incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast.

