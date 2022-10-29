ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rakes In Another $4.2 Million

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 3 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised about $4.2 million from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21 for his political committee and campaign, while funneling $10.2 million to the Republican Party of Florida and a committee that works to elect House Republicans, according to newly filed finance reports.

DeSantis raised about $3.473 million during the week-long period for the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee, which had about $81.2 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 21. He also raised $726,412 for his campaign account, which had about $8 million on hand.

Among the contributions during the period were $500,000 from the Washington, D.C.-based Judicial Crisis Network to DeSantis’ committee, a report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

In the news: The Bucs’ Running Game Is Historically Bad Even By Their Standards

The DeSantis committee also sent $6.7 million to the Republican Party of Florida and $3.5 million to the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, which is chaired by incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast.

Comments / 87

Vicki Hamilton
3d ago

DESANTIS continues to ignore MOST FLORIDIANS caters to HIGHEST INCOME! HIGH insurance premiums, HIGH rent, running employers who support our lower income population, changing laws to CONTROL a woman's HEALTHCARE, most certainly RUINS MOST FLORIDIANS LIVES!

Reply(19)
18
Anthony
3d ago

awesome job fantastic beautiful. A true American patriotic Governor best ever by far no questions about it case closed end of story a God's send.

Reply(5)
21
Diane
3d ago

Donate it. SW Florida hurricane relief. Take a ride down Estero Blvd. It is too horrific to be believed.

Reply
6
