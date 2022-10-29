ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Iran: Revolutionary Guards chief tells protesters today is last day on streets

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41au4h_0irGKPxf00

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has told protesters that Saturday will be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, in the custody of the morality police last month, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

“Do not come to the streets. Today is the last day of riots,” commander, Hossein Salami, said in some of the toughest language used in the crisis, which Iran’s clerical leadership blames on its foreign enemies, including Israel and the US.

“This sinister plan, is a plan hatched … in the White House and the Zionist regime,” he said.

The Revolutionary Guards, which report directly to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have not been deployed since demonstrations began on 16 September. They are an elite force with a track record of crushing dissent.

Rights groups have said at least 250 people have been killed and thousands arrested across Iran in the protests, which have turned into a popular revolt involving all layers of society.

Video footage posted on social media on Friday showed protesters calling for the death of Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in efforts to defuse demonstrations.

The country’s intelligence ministry and the intelligence arm of the Revolutionary Guards have accused spy agencies from the US, the UK, Israel and Saudi Arabia of having orchestrated the unrest to destabilise the Islamic republic.

Salami, who was speaking at a funeral of victims killed in an attack this week claimed by Islamic State, reiterated that message in a direct address to the protesters.

“Don’t sell your honour to America and don’t slap the security forces, who are defending you, in the face,” he said.

Iranians have defied such warnings throughout the revolt in which women have played a prominent role. There were more reports of fresh bloodshed on Saturday.

The human rights group Hengaw reported that security forces had shot at students at a girls’ school in the city of Saqqez. In another post, it said security forces had opened fire on students at the Kurdistan University of Medical Science, in the provincial capital of Sanandaj.

Several students were injured, one of them shot in the head, Hengaw said.

Reuters could not verify the report.

Videos posted on social media by activist groups purported to show protests at a number of universities across the country in cities including Ahvaz, Arak, Kerman, Kermanshah, Mashhad, Qazvin, Yazd and a dozen campuses in the capital, Tehran.

The activist HRANA news agency posted a video that it said showed protests at a university holding hands in a large circle and chanting: “If we don’t unite, we will be killed one by one.”

HRANA said 272 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Friday, including 39 minors. And 34 members of the security force were also killed. Nearly 14,000 people have been arrested in protests in 129 towns and cities and 115 universities, it said.

The US will put the UN spotlight on the Iran protests next week and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.

The UN secretary general’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, urged the Iranian authorities on Friday to address the “legitimate grievances of the population, including with respect to women’s rights”, and said security forces must avoid “all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force” against peaceful protesters.

Comments / 49

Henry Calhoun
3d ago

this what the people chose in 1979. the people overwhelmingly chose their Muslim religion and the way of the Ayatollahs. let them enjoy what they want. it is their country not ours.

Reply
12
Michael Be
3d ago

where is the army. they are scared of their army. army will finalize the revolution . army is on the side of the people .

Reply
9
W Kyphof
3d ago

I hope all you protesters in America take note of what happens when your country is led by a brutal dictatorship...

Reply(3)
11
Related
The Guardian

Mother says police beat daughter to death in Iranian protests

The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Nika Shakarami, who died during protests that continue to sweep the country, has rejected official claims that her death was caused by falling from a building and insisted she was beaten to death by regime forces. Nasreen Shakarami said authorities refused to notify...
Navy Times

US launches airstrike to assist Somali forces under attack

The U.S. conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday against al-Shabab, killing two, U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday. According to a statement by AFRICOM, al-Shabab insurgents were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, more than 124 miles north of the country’s capital of Mogadishu. This appears to be the 10th strike by U.S. forces in Somalia in 2022, according to a Long War Journal tracker. That’s compared to 11 such strikes in 2021 and 44 in 2020.
petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
TheDailyBeast

Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94

An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
The Guardian

The Guardian

491K+
Followers
112K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy