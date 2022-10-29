Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions and opinions for the Oregon vs. Cal game

Compared to last weekend’s affairs, these next couple of games for the Oregon Ducks are going to lack some of the pomp and circumstance. With the Ducks coming off a dominant, 45-30, win over the then-No. 10 UCLA Bruins, this matchup against the California Golden Bears in Berkley lacks some luster.

It is still an important matchup, though, and one that has given Oregon some real problems in the past. The Ducks lost two of their past three trips to Berkley.

The game will also give Oregon an opportunity to continue to impress now that it is on the national stage again following their top-10 win. In the fringes of the College Football Playoff conversation, big margins of victory mean a lot, and Saturday presents an opportunity for that.

To help preview all of the action, Ducks Wire writers Zachary Neel and Don Smalley gathered to make predictions and offer opinions on what we might see.

Here is your eighth Ducks Wire Roundtable of the 2022 season. Enjoy.

Choose your own adventure

Question: Oregon impressed once again last week against UCLA, and is now in the national spotlight with an argument to be made for their inclusion in the College Football Playoff. If you were to choose an outcome for Oregon’s 2022 season, what do you hope happens? What path do you think benefits them the most? Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel ) To be completely honest, I think the upside of winning the Pac-12 title and making it to the Rose Bowl as the No. 5 or No. 6 team outweighs the potential downside of making it into the College Football Playoff and getting shellacked by a better team. Of course, as the manager of an Oregon website, I would be thrilled if the Ducks made the CFP — hello page views — but for the long-term perception of this team, I think there's a more attainable positive outcome in the Rose Bowl than a potential blowout loss in the playoff. Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley ) Making the College Football Playoff is always a good thing. If the Ducks go 11-1 and beat a top 10 team in USC, Oregon has a chance to get into that top 4. They also need to root for UCLA and Utah, so those wins (assuming they beat Utah) look as good as possible. But if they don't make the CFP, a Rose Bowl appearance against Ohio State or Michigan would be pretty sweet. Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW ) It's hard not to root for Oregon finding a way into the CFP, even if the discourse around their inclusion would be polarizing thanks to the Week 1 loss to Georgia. Even if they fell in the CFP, playing a much closer game would solidify that Week 1 was more of a fluke than anything and represents a great first year in the Dan Lanning era.

Bo for Heisman?

Question: Bo Nix has gotten a lot of hype this week, understandably so, and is firmly in the Heisman conversation now. What are your thoughts on this? In your opinion, does he have a real shot at that prestigious award? Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel ) I think Bo's Heisman chances go hand-in-hand with how Oregon finishes the season. If the Ducks can win a Pac-12 title and sneak into the playoff, then Nix almost certainly will be in New York for that award ceremony, with a real chance to win it. If the Ducks are left out of the playoff, though, and make it to the Rose Bowl instead (or any result below this), I think Nix will be on the outside looking in. Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley ) Since there's no clear front-runner for the award, and he continues to put up numbers, and if Oregon goes 11-1, then yeah, Nix has as good of a chance to win as anyone. He also has a nice story to go along with him. SEC QB goes west for success. Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW ) I don't think Nix has a realistic chance, unfortunately. His play has been fantastic, and whether he deserves it is another question entirely, but the blowout loss to Georgia and his reputation from Auburn will hurt his chances of being taken seriously. Consider his overall passing yards aren't super gaudy, and I don't think the case is really super strong. Lots of season left though.

Who steps up?

Question: Going into this next week against California, the defensive secondary is going to be tested once again by a team that loves to pass the ball. Which player not named Christian Gonzalez do you want to see step up the most? Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel ) I think we really saw something from Bryan Addison last week. Not only did he have the only interception of the game, but he looked great in run defense and being able to be a reliable tackler. I'm watching for his role to grow as he becomes more than just a situational defender in the secondary. Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley ) Twikweze Bridges needs to be that other shutdown corner for Oregon. Teams have started to throw away from Gonzalez and pick on Bridges. If he's able to make it more difficult to throw to his side as well, opposing quarterbacks are going to have a very tough time of it. Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW ) I'm always looking for a big game from Trikweze Bridges. If he and Gonzalez both play lockdown defense, it will make things much tougher for Jack Plummer and the Golden Bears to get going offensively.

Prop Bets

Question: I’m going to give you some over/unders, and I want you to tell me which side you’re taking: Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel ) Bo Nix Passing TD: O/U 2.5 - Over Bo Nix Rushing TD: O/U 1.5 - Under Troy Franklin Receiving Yards: O/U 105 - Over Bucky Irving Rushing Yards: O/U 97.5 - Over Oregon Team Sacks: O/U 1.5 - Over Oregon Forced Turnovers: O/U 1.5 - Over Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley ) Bo Nix Passing TD: O/U 2.5 - Over Bo Nix Rushing TD: O/U 1.5 - Over Troy Franklin Receiving Yards: O/U 105 - Over Bucky Irving Rushing Yards: O/U 97.5 - Under Oregon Team Sacks: O/U 1.5 - Over Oregon Forced Turnovers: O/U 1.5 - Under Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW ) Bo Nix Passing TD: O/U 2.5 - Over Bo Nix Rushing TD: O/U 1.5 - Under Troy Franklin Receiving Yards: O/U 105 - Over Bucky Irving Rushing Yards: O/U 97.5 - Under Oregon Team Sacks: O/U 1.5 - Over Oregon Forced Turnovers: O/U 1.5 - Under

Focused Improvements

Question: By most accounts, there aren’t that many places where Oregon can continue to improve. However, where would you like see the Ducks really take a step forward and get better on Saturday? Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel ) Third-down defense remains a glaring weakness for this team. It gives up over 50% of third-down conversions to opposing teams. That ranks 129th in the nation, out of 131 teams. If Oregon can force some third-and-longs, proving an ability to get off the field more, I will gain a lot of confidence in this defense. Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley ) The kick return game hasn't been impressive. Someone needs to step up and rip off a 40-yard return and set the offense up for a short field. When the Ducks don't kick it in the end zone, the kick coverage hasn't been particularly good either. Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW ) I think a more consistent pass rush is an area of growth for Oregon. Maybe it's not having Kayvon Thibodeaux, but it does feel like that is something that would make them even more dangerous as we approach bowl season.

Place Your Bets

Question: Place your bets. If I give you $100 to wager on either the spread (Oregon minus-17.5) the over/under (58) or the money line (Oregon minus-900, Cal plus-600), where are you putting your money? Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel ) I don't think this game is going to be particularly close, but I know that 17.5 points on the road is not an easy margin to cover. Give me $25 on the spread in favor of Oregon, and then the other $75 on the over. We've yet to see an under hit in an Oregon game this year, and 58 is an incredibly small total. Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley ) 17.5 is a lot of points on the road, so I'll take $30 for Cal to cover. Another $30 on Oregon minus-900 and the rest on the over 58. Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW ) This might be a bit blasphemous, but I'd put $90 on Cal to cover the spread, and the other $10 on Cal plus-600. I ultimately think Oregon will win, but a 10 or a 14-point victory feels possible on the road, coming off a huge win against UCLA, and against a team that loves to play spoiler. The $10 on Cal is just because plus-600 is great odds, and worth gambling on.

Final Score Prediction

Question: Final score predictions. Who wins this game? Zachary Neel (Follow @ZacharyCNeel ) Keep the streak alive. Give me Oregon 42, Cal 16. Don Smalley (Follow @Donald_Smalley ) No freaky weather problems. It's 65 and sunny. The Ducks go down to the Bay Area and take care of business. Ducks 48, Cal 17 Andy Patton (Follow @AndyPattonPNW )

Oregon 34, Cal 21. A bit ugly, but another win for Dan Lanning's squad.

