Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
Madden Monday: Steelers 'don't do anything well'; Kenny Pickett needs to 'shut up' when it comes to team criticism
If you are looking for positives when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest loss in Philadelphia, look elsewhere. Mark Madden of TribLIVE and 105.9 The X has none. And that includes the performance of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. “Pickett was awful. The Steelers aren’t improving in any part...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
NFL fans were furious at Sean McVay for keeping Cooper Kupp in the game during garbage time
You’re not going to find an NFL head coach who enjoys conceding defeat, but at the same time, every head coach needs to be aware of when it’s necessary to pull the starters. Sean McVay might have learned that lesson the hard way on Sunday. During the Rams’...
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade a second-round 2023 NFL Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. It is unclear whether the pick is the second-rounder they...
This player is why Jordan Davis injury didn't change Eagles' NFL trade deadline strategy
PHILADELPHIA −The Eagles could have spent the final hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon looking for some help at defensive tackle after the ankle injury to rookie Jordan Davis. But the Eagles didn't act. Nor did they trade for a running back to add to their depth, or a third safety....
Look: Sideline Reporter's Halloween Costume Goes Viral
Happy Halloween from Devan Kaney. The sports reporter and Philadelphia Eagles fan is going viral on social media for her costume this year. Kaney dressed up as Princess Diana in Eagles garb. "Channeling the this Halloween. GO BIRDS NOW SAY IT BACK," she wrote. Now that's a legendary costume. Well...
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch — of the first half — and the Eagles' star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass.
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Ezekiel Elliott After Sunday's Win
The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like its old self for the first time this season in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to a huge day from running back Tony Pollard. But will Pollard's rise precede a fall for Ezekiel Elliott?. Pollard got the starting...
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Giants, Eagles eye offense in final hours? | Latest buzz
And down the stretch they come. The NFL trade deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams with mere hours to wheel and deal as general managers look to load up for the stretch run. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the latest rumors:. Giants...
