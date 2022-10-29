Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Happy Halloween! We got scared again!
Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye kicked off another great Halloween show by talking about their Halloween makeup plans and Ashley’s recent trip to an abandoned cemetery. What they didn’t know is that the ops crew had a special scary treat planned.
KELOLAND TV
Shopping your closet for last-minute Halloween costumes
Those ghosts, ghouls and goblins are ready to run from door-to-door picking up the best pieces of candy that they can get their paws on. Now, the only question left is “Do you have *your costume ready?” If you’re still struggling to decide ,fear not. Stylist and model, Rachael Larson, stopped by to show us a few simple ideas that will make the perfect Halloween costume. And the best part? You probably already have everything you’ll need right in your closet.
KELOLAND TV
DIY fall garland
Spooky season is behind us, but before you run out to get the glitter and the Christmas tree you may want to hold on to fall a little longer. Today we showed you how you can whip up your own fall garland that will keep your home festive until the holiday season arrives. The best part? You probably already have the necessary items sitting around your home,
Market basket: Try these tips for the perfect cup of hot tea
As the days get shorter and the temperatures colder, I switch my tea drinking habit from cold to hot. Both are soothing when either quenching thirst from the heat or holding the warm cup in my hand to eliminate goosebumps. But the method of drinking and serving it is nicely different. One is...
Comments / 0