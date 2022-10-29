ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Where Section III swimmers and divers rank in state

Here is where the Section III girls swimming and diving rank among their counterparts throughout the state. This list is courtesy of section3swim.com. The full leaderboard can be found there. The number preceding the swimmers’ and divers’ names is their current rank in the state for their event. Divers will...
Syracuse.com

New girls state soccer poll: Section champions make moves

Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. Every class but AA has crowned its section champion this fall. With champions being named, moves happened in the state rankings this week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III girls swimming: Class A, B, C championships psych sheets

The Section III Class A championships will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Nottingham High School Pool. Here is the psych sheet for the event. The Class B/C championship will follow at 2 p.m. A psych sheet lists all registered swimmers who have met the qualifying time standard...
Syracuse.com

You pick: Who are the best defenders in Section III football?

The saying, “defense wins championships,” rings true in Section III football. There are plenty of players that make their presence felt on the defensive side of the ball and now is your chance to pick who you believe the best defenders are in high school football. Enter your...
Syracuse.com

You vote: Who are the best quarterbacks in Section III?

All season, players have shined in Section III. Quarterbacks have made plays through the air and on the ground to help lead their team to victory. Now it’s time for you to vote on the best quarterbacks in Section III. Enter your choices in the polls below. All seven...
Syracuse.com

Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy