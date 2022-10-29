Read full article on original website
Where Section III swimmers and divers rank in state
Here is where the Section III girls swimming and diving rank among their counterparts throughout the state. This list is courtesy of section3swim.com. The full leaderboard can be found there. The number preceding the swimmers’ and divers’ names is their current rank in the state for their event. Divers will...
New girls state soccer poll: Section champions make moves
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. Every class but AA has crowned its section champion this fall. With champions being named, moves happened in the state rankings this week.
Section III girls swimming: Class A, B, C championships psych sheets
The Section III Class A championships will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Nottingham High School Pool. Here is the psych sheet for the event. The Class B/C championship will follow at 2 p.m. A psych sheet lists all registered swimmers who have met the qualifying time standard...
You pick: Who are the best defenders in Section III football?
The saying, “defense wins championships,” rings true in Section III football. There are plenty of players that make their presence felt on the defensive side of the ball and now is your chance to pick who you believe the best defenders are in high school football. Enter your...
New state boys soccer poll: Shakeups in rankings with championships on the horizon
The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 13 Section III teams are ranked. In Class AA, Cicero-North Syracuse and West Genesee pulled off upsets to reach the championship game and have gone from unranked to No. 16 and 18, respectively.
Girls volleyball playoffs: LaFayette blanks Bishop Grimes to advance to Class D final
Top-seeded LaFayette’s quest for a third straight Class D sectional title continues after beating fifth-seeded Bishop Grimes 3-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal matchup at LaFayette High School.
Fabius-Pompey defeats Manlius Pebble Hill Class D boys soccer sectional final
Verona, N.Y. — Fourth-seeded Fabius-Pompey defeated 10th-seeded Manlius Pebble Hill 1-0 in Tuesday’s Class D boys soccer sectional championship game at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School. The lone goal of the game came with just under 19 minutes left in regulation when senior Taylor Keller found junior Dana Ingersoll Jr.
Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team wins 4th-straight Section III championship (62 photos)
Chittenango, N.Y. — The section’s most unpredictable class crowned a champion Tuesday night when Fayetteville-Manlius defeated West Genesee, 2-0, to claim the Section III Class AA championship at Chittenango High School.
Section III football rankings (Week 8): Semifinals approach in high school football
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
You vote: Who are the best quarterbacks in Section III?
All season, players have shined in Section III. Quarterbacks have made plays through the air and on the ground to help lead their team to victory. Now it’s time for you to vote on the best quarterbacks in Section III. Enter your choices in the polls below. All seven...
OT goal lifts Cicero-North Syracuse to 1-0 win over West Genesee in Class AA boys soccer title game (photos, video)
Phoenix, N.Y. -- The player most likely to make things happen for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys soccer team struck again on Tuesday night. Dante Melfi scored with 5:45 left in the first sudden-victory overtime to carry C-NS to a 1-0 win over West Genesee in the Section III Class AA boys soccer title game at Phoenix.
Skaneateles wins 3rd-straight Section III Class B boys soccer championship (photos, video)
Phoenix, N.Y. --The Skaneateles boys soccer team’s quest for a third-straight championship title came to fruition on Tuesday when the Lakers scored a 2-0 victory over Marcellus at Phoenix High School.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
Cooperstown defeats Waterville in OT, repeats as Class C boys soccer sectional champion (video)
Verona, N.Y. -- Reigning Section III champion Cooperstown came out on top in overtime, 1-0, in a clash with fourth-seeded Waterville in the Class C boys soccer sectional final at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School. “It means a lot because we lost seven or eight good players (from last year’s team) and...
