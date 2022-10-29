ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges

MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 4-6)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Halloween is over and across the state local businesses are already getting prepared for the holidays. From holiday markets to celebrations of local art, there are plenty of activities in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Art...
The Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
Face your fears at the most haunted places in Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Forget scary movies. This Halloween you can experience ghost stories in real life!. Minnesota Monthly stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the five most haunted locations across the state. Test your nerves and step inside... if you dare!. Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Crazy...
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern

The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

