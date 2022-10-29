Florida State releases uniform combination for game against Georgia Tech

A new combination for the Seminoles.

Florida State and Georgia Tech are set to match up later today inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It'll be the first time these two teams have played one another since 2020 - when the Yellow Jackets played the spoiler in head coach Mike Norvell's debut with the Seminoles. Coming out of a BYE week, FSU will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak while also getting a little bit of revenge in the process.

The Seminoles are as fresh as they've been since early in the year and it's possible that star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett returns to the lineup. He's expected to be a game-time decision for Florida State after ramping up his workload in practice through the week. Lovett's presence would be a welcome site against an opponent who could play three different quarterbacks.

Ahead of the matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Florida State released its uniform combination. The Seminoles will be wearing a clean combination - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants.

Florida State and Georgia Tech will kick off at noon on the ACC Network.

