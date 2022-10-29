Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
FOX 21 Online
19 People With Disabilities Get Service Dogs Thanks To Minnesota Nonprofit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 19 other people in need. The organization...
'What could be more Minnesotan?': Plymouth Ice Center hiring Zamboni drivers
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — "What could be more Minnesotan than driving a Zamboni, right?" said Plymouth Ice Center manager Erik Halverson. The technical name for the machine is an "ice resurfacer," but we all know and love it as the "Zamboni." If you're up for it, the Plymouth Ice Center is hiring drivers. A feat, Halverson says, is harder than you'd think.
It's almost 2022 Holidazzle time
MINNEAPOLIS — The 2022 Holidazzle dates have been announced! The holiday celebration will take place at Loring Park near downtown Minneapolis over four three-day weekends beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 18. Holidazzle will be open on Fridays from 5-9 p.m., Saturdays from 12-9 p.m. and Sundays...
The science of Halloween: Fun projects to try at home
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Halloween isn't just about candy and costumes; it's also about fun and spooky decorations. Your family can have some fun with those Halloween decorations while also teaching your kids some simple lessons about science. Liz Heinecke, also known as The Kitchen Pantry Scientist, stopped by...
After fall, 81-year-old Chaska man credits Apple Watch for sending help
CHASKA, Minnesota — At 81 years old, Dennis "Nick" Nikolai bought his first smart watch. "I'm still trying to keep up with the times," Nikolai said, laughing. Three weeks after the purchase, Nikolai is crediting the device for the quick 911 response he received after falling in his driveway in Chaska.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
Families displaced after St. Louis Park fire
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — 11-year-old Sophia Elliott woke up to flames outside her patio door. "We were all sleeping and then me and my parents heard a crashing noise. And one of them thought it was me falling out of bed, so they came and checked on me so they came and checked on me and I was still in bed. So, the other one looked in the living room and saw that the patio window door was broken, but the curtains were still there, so she moved aside the curtains and saw fire and was like, 'Fire! Fire! Get out! Get out!’ We have a cat and we had to leave her in there,” Sophia said.
Hennepin County works to expose lead in homes
MINNEAPOLIS — Alta Manuel has lived in her home built in 1958 for 30 years. She has seen her kids grow up there, and now, she's helping out with five grandkids and four great-grandkids. She wants to know for sure if her house is safe from lead. "I've got...
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Grow with KARE: Overwintering geraniums
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Many of us buy geraniums each spring as annuals, but with just a little work, you can save this year’s flowers to plant again next year… for free! I like free flowers. First clean up this year’s plant by trimming off any dead...
Beautiful weather persists | 'Enjoy it while we have it'
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Seventy degrees in November is a welcome treat, and on Wednesday, the Twin Cities might even break a record. It was so warm Tuesday, the tennis courts in Golden Valley were full. "I'm sure everybody's taking advantage of this weather," said player Kathy Cope. "It's beautiful...
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
The psychology behind the scare
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — In October, there are two kinds of people: those who visit haunted houses and those who absolutely don’t. But a new haunted attraction in Inver Grove Heights is hoping to nab both those types of people this Halloween and beyond. Nowhere Haunted House looks at it as immersive theater and they’ve put some thought into how and why people get scared.
Make DIY Halloween costumes from spare boxes
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Spooky season is upon us, but if you haven't found a Halloween costume for yourself or your kids, it's not too late. Do-it-yourself costumes can be fun, inexpensive, and easy to make, using materials you already have in your home, like an extra cardboard box!
Maple Grove man charged in kidnapping that led to AMBER Alert
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A Maple Grove man faces charges in connection to an AMBER Alert issued on Sunday evening for a missing 2-year-old boy.The boy was found safe in north Minneapolis hours later, and the alert was canceled. On Tuesday, Shannon Ingram II, 30, was charged with kidnapping and violating an order of protection in Dakota County. Charging documents say that an order for protection prohibited him from seeing his 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old daughter, and ex-partner. However around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to his ex-partner's home in Apple Valley, because he had allegedly approached them and picked up his son and put him in the front passenger seat of his car.The complaint says he attempted to also take his daughter, but she refused. He said "I want my kids" and then left the area with his son.The AMBER Alert was issued around 10 p.m. At roughly 3 a.m., law enforcement officers were able to track his phone to an address in Minneapolis, where they found Ingram and his son.Ingram admitted to violating the order for protection and taking his son, the complaint says.
North St. Paul businesses team up to support kids
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — “God is on our side,” Kou Lee said reflecting on the beautiful day it turned out to be for his event. Lee owns Warman Muay Thai Gym. He and Lue Thao, owner of Cypher Side Dance Studio, teamed up to put on a “Trunk-or-Treat” event for the community.
fox9.com
Owner says ghostly spirit haunts downtown Robbinsdale hair salon
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Draped in cobwebs and festive decorations, Salon Halo in downtown Robbinsdale is all dressed up and ready for Halloween. But owner Amanda Kist says there's something a little spooky at her business every day of the year. Over her 8 years there, she has experienced some strange things, namely in the back corner of the building near the break room and mechanical closet.
natureworldnews.com
Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit
Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
Crews battle house fire in Long Lake
LONG LAKE, Minn. — Orono Police say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Stubbs Bay Road North in Long Lake, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.
