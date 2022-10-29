Read full article on original website
Related
Kenya sending troops to DRCongo to fight rebel advance
Kenya's President William Ruto announced Wednesday that Nairobi was deploying troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint regional operation against a rebel offensive. Leaders of the seven-nation East African Community (EAC) bloc, in which Kenya is the regional heavyweight, agreed in April to establish a joint force to help restore security in the DRC. Speaking at a ceremony in Nairobi to announce the deployment, Ruto said the troops were "on a mission to protect humanity".
Comments / 0