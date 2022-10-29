PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — "What could be more Minnesotan than driving a Zamboni, right?" said Plymouth Ice Center manager Erik Halverson. The technical name for the machine is an "ice resurfacer," but we all know and love it as the "Zamboni." If you're up for it, the Plymouth Ice Center is hiring drivers. A feat, Halverson says, is harder than you'd think.

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO