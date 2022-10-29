ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

KARE 11

Five ways to recycle your Halloween pumpkins

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that Halloween has officially come to a close, you might be thinking about kicking your pumpkins to the curb to make way for string lights and candy canes. But before you throw your pumpkins out with the trash, consider the environmental impact. An estimated two billion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Make DIY Halloween costumes from spare boxes

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Spooky season is upon us, but if you haven't found a Halloween costume for yourself or your kids, it's not too late. Do-it-yourself costumes can be fun, inexpensive, and easy to make, using materials you already have in your home, like an extra cardboard box!
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

It's almost 2022 Holidazzle time

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2022 Holidazzle dates have been announced! The holiday celebration will take place at Loring Park near downtown Minneapolis over four three-day weekends beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 18. Holidazzle will be open on Fridays from 5-9 p.m., Saturdays from 12-9 p.m. and Sundays...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies

MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Overwintering geraniums

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Many of us buy geraniums each spring as annuals, but with just a little work, you can save this year’s flowers to plant again next year… for free! I like free flowers. First clean up this year’s plant by trimming off any dead...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Beautiful weather persists | 'Enjoy it while we have it'

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Seventy degrees in November is a welcome treat, and on Wednesday, the Twin Cities might even break a record. It was so warm Tuesday, the tennis courts in Golden Valley were full. "I'm sure everybody's taking advantage of this weather," said player Kathy Cope. "It's beautiful...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

'What could be more Minnesotan?': Plymouth Ice Center hiring Zamboni drivers

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — "What could be more Minnesotan than driving a Zamboni, right?" said Plymouth Ice Center manager Erik Halverson. The technical name for the machine is an "ice resurfacer," but we all know and love it as the "Zamboni." If you're up for it, the Plymouth Ice Center is hiring drivers. A feat, Halverson says, is harder than you'd think.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

North St. Paul businesses team up to support kids

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — “God is on our side,” Kou Lee said reflecting on the beautiful day it turned out to be for his event. Lee owns Warman Muay Thai Gym. He and Lue Thao, owner of Cypher Side Dance Studio, teamed up to put on a “Trunk-or-Treat” event for the community.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Taylor Swift coming to Minneapolis in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Swift will be coming to Minneapolis as part of her U.S leg of "The Eras Tour" in 2023. It was announced Tuesday morning that the pop star and 11-time Grammy winner will be visiting the Twin Cities on June 24, 2023, performing at U.S Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips

MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

RR Donnelley warehouse catches fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — According to authorities, on Monday evening Maple Grove Fire Department stations one and two were sent to 7401 Kilmer Lane on report of a warehouse fire with people inside already evacuating. MGFD said when they arrived they were able to confirm the fire was being...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

