Syracuse makes the cut for first round of College Football Playoff rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced its first Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season Tuesday night live on ESPN. Syracuse football, the No. 22 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, landed at No. 20 in the CFP rankings. The first four teams, in order, are Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson.
Orange you glad to have 6 wins? Syracuse football’s bowl outlook is starting to sound cheesy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s New Year’s Six bowl chances took a hit after a non-conference loss to unranked Notre Dame sent the Orange tumbling in the national polls behind a pack of other ACC teams. With injuries piling up, the margin for error the rest of the...
Dino Babers is keeping the Syracuse QB situation for Pitt under wraps. ‘I just can’t talk about that stuff’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers is keeping the details on his current quarterback situation close to his chest ahead of Syracuse football’s road game at Pittsburgh. The SU head coach provided a brief update during his Monday press conference on Garrett Shrader, who’s been the team’s starting QB all season, and the lower body injury he had entering Saturday’s loss against Notre Dame.
Syracuse picks up JUCO offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo for 2023 recruiting class
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its first new commit to its 2023 class since late July on Monday. Offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo, a junior college prospect, announced his verbal commitment to the Orange via Twitter. He’s currently playing his second season at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. He announced his offer from SU on Oct. 7.
Syracuse has struggled stopping the run. Now it faces the ACC’s top back (Pitt scouting report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — For a third-straight week, Syracuse football’s opponent will look to steamroll it on the ground. Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) has the ACC’s top running back in Israel Abanikanda, who’s been near unstoppable this season even in games the Panthers have lost. He’s up to 1,086 rushing yards, almost double what he had last year, and has scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Syracuse’s forwards: Can they defend better and replace at least some scoring from last season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s two forwards last season combined to score nearly 28 points per game. They shot a collective 48.6% from inside the 3-point arc and a lofty 40.1% outside the arc. Those two forwards, Cole Swider and Jimmy Boeheim, are now seeking their professional basketball fortunes.
Jesse Edwards got hooked on basketball watching NBA videos. Then came an email that changed everything
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the neighborhood of Amsterdam where Jesse Edwards grew up, there’s a large mural of Dutch soccer legend Johan Cruyff. The surrounding area is littered with soccer fields, tennis courts and tracks.
Sean Tucker won’t lead ACC in rushing, but he’s still climbing SU’s record book (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers smiled Monday when asked if he felt Sean Tucker’s usage had been better against Notre Dame than Clemson. “I think it was a lot better than Clemson, don’t you?”
Syracuse fans feel like they’re returning to the norm after Notre Dame loss (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-2 following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is still searching for its first 4-0 non-conference record since relinquishing football independence and beginning conference play in the Big East in 1991. (SU went 3-0-1 out of conference in 1993, beating Ball State, East Carolina and Cincinnati and playing unranked Texas to a 21-21 tie.)
Syracuse basketball beats Southern New Hampshire in final exhibition before regular-season opener
Syracuse, N.Y. ― In its first exhibition a week ago, Syracuse trailed Indiana (Pa.) by seven points in the second half before rallying for an 86-68 win. The Orange needed no such comeback against Southern New Hampshire in Tuesday’s exhibition game, but a poor second half offered little comfort ahead of next Monday’s regular-season opener.
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
New girls state soccer poll: Section champions make moves
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. Every class but AA has crowned its section champion this fall. With champions being named, moves happened in the state rankings this week.
Syracuse women’s basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Meet Felisha Legette-Jack’s first team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse trots out an almost entirely new squad for the 2022-23 season. Felisha Legette-Jack is back in her hometown and at her alma mater, flanked by her coaching staff from Buffalo as well as former teammate and longtime friend Sue Ludwig, who spent the last 31 years at the helm of Westhill girls basketball.
Revenge, upsets in first round of playoffs (What we learned from quarterfinals of Section III football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Playoffs are finally here in Section III football, and that means anything is possible. That was on full display this weekend with teams avenging early season losses and lower seeds topping higher seeds and proving that in the playoffs, regular-season accolades mean nothing. >> Section III...
Syracuse basketball defeats Southern New Hampshire 72-58 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on Southern New Hampshire in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s...
New York Man Wins $3M Scratch-Off Prize
A New York man won a $3 million lottery prize. Onondaga County resident Andrew Piraino, of Liverpool, claimed the top prize from the Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Piraino received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings,...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate
Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Utica; jackpot now $1.2B (see smaller prizes won in NY)
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, after no one matched all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing. But there are still some smaller winners with something to celebrate, including a ticket sold in Central New York worth $2 million.
Girls volleyball playoffs: LaFayette blanks Bishop Grimes to advance to Class D final
Top-seeded LaFayette’s quest for a third straight Class D sectional title continues after beating fifth-seeded Bishop Grimes 3-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal matchup at LaFayette High School.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
