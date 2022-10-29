ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino Babers is keeping the Syracuse QB situation for Pitt under wraps. ‘I just can’t talk about that stuff’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers is keeping the details on his current quarterback situation close to his chest ahead of Syracuse football’s road game at Pittsburgh. The SU head coach provided a brief update during his Monday press conference on Garrett Shrader, who’s been the team’s starting QB all season, and the lower body injury he had entering Saturday’s loss against Notre Dame.
Syracuse picks up JUCO offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo for 2023 recruiting class

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its first new commit to its 2023 class since late July on Monday. Offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo, a junior college prospect, announced his verbal commitment to the Orange via Twitter. He’s currently playing his second season at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. He announced his offer from SU on Oct. 7.
Syracuse has struggled stopping the run. Now it faces the ACC’s top back (Pitt scouting report)

Syracuse, N.Y. — For a third-straight week, Syracuse football’s opponent will look to steamroll it on the ground. Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3 ACC) has the ACC’s top running back in Israel Abanikanda, who’s been near unstoppable this season even in games the Panthers have lost. He’s up to 1,086 rushing yards, almost double what he had last year, and has scored 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Syracuse fans feel like they’re returning to the norm after Notre Dame loss (what they’re saying)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 6-2 following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is still searching for its first 4-0 non-conference record since relinquishing football independence and beginning conference play in the Big East in 1991. (SU went 3-0-1 out of conference in 1993, beating Ball State, East Carolina and Cincinnati and playing unranked Texas to a 21-21 tie.)
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
New girls state soccer poll: Section champions make moves

Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. Every class but AA has crowned its section champion this fall. With champions being named, moves happened in the state rankings this week.
New York Man Wins $3M Scratch-Off Prize

A New York man won a $3 million lottery prize. Onondaga County resident Andrew Piraino, of Liverpool, claimed the top prize from the Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Piraino received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings,...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
