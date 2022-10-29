ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies

MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Five ways to recycle your Halloween pumpkins

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that Halloween has officially come to a close, you might be thinking about kicking your pumpkins to the curb to make way for string lights and candy canes. But before you throw your pumpkins out with the trash, consider the environmental impact. An estimated two billion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

The science of Halloween: Fun projects to try at home

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Halloween isn't just about candy and costumes; it's also about fun and spooky decorations. Your family can have some fun with those Halloween decorations while also teaching your kids some simple lessons about science. Liz Heinecke, also known as The Kitchen Pantry Scientist, stopped by...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Overwintering geraniums

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Many of us buy geraniums each spring as annuals, but with just a little work, you can save this year’s flowers to plant again next year… for free! I like free flowers. First clean up this year’s plant by trimming off any dead...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Beautiful weather persists | 'Enjoy it while we have it'

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Seventy degrees in November is a welcome treat, and on Wednesday, the Twin Cities might even break a record. It was so warm Tuesday, the tennis courts in Golden Valley were full. "I'm sure everybody's taking advantage of this weather," said player Kathy Cope. "It's beautiful...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

RECIPE: Chocolate Hazelnut Zucchini Bread

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A staple in many home kitchens is getting a refresh. The Betty Crocker Cookbook is returning with a new 13th edition. The classic cookbook includes 375 new recipes, plus new chapters focused on eliminating food waste and "veggie-forward" cooking. New features include 5-ingredient recipes, more gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, and recipes for air fryers, slow cookers and other multi-cooker appliances.
KARE 11

Taylor Swift coming to Minneapolis in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Swift will be coming to Minneapolis as part of her U.S leg of "The Eras Tour" in 2023. It was announced Tuesday morning that the pop star and 11-time Grammy winner will be visiting the Twin Cities on June 24, 2023, performing at U.S Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town

RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
RUSH CITY, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips

MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

RR Donnelley warehouse catches fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — According to authorities, on Monday evening Maple Grove Fire Department stations one and two were sent to 7401 Kilmer Lane on report of a warehouse fire with people inside already evacuating. MGFD said when they arrived they were able to confirm the fire was being...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

North St. Paul businesses team up to support kids

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — “God is on our side,” Kou Lee said reflecting on the beautiful day it turned out to be for his event. Lee owns Warman Muay Thai Gym. He and Lue Thao, owner of Cypher Side Dance Studio, teamed up to put on a “Trunk-or-Treat” event for the community.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Families displaced after St. Louis Park fire

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — 11-year-old Sophia Elliott woke up to flames outside her patio door. "We were all sleeping and then me and my parents heard a crashing noise. And one of them thought it was me falling out of bed, so they came and checked on me so they came and checked on me and I was still in bed. So, the other one looked in the living room and saw that the patio window door was broken, but the curtains were still there, so she moved aside the curtains and saw fire and was like, 'Fire! Fire! Get out! Get out!’ We have a cat and we had to leave her in there,” Sophia said.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for a chance to win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live!. One winner will receive eight main show tickets and eight Crash Zone tickets to see Hot Wheel Monster Trucks at the Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Nov. 7 and have 48 hours to respond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin County works to expose lead in homes

MINNEAPOLIS — Alta Manuel has lived in her home built in 1958 for 30 years. She has seen her kids grow up there, and now, she's helping out with five grandkids and four great-grandkids. She wants to know for sure if her house is safe from lead. "I've got...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy