ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — 11-year-old Sophia Elliott woke up to flames outside her patio door. "We were all sleeping and then me and my parents heard a crashing noise. And one of them thought it was me falling out of bed, so they came and checked on me so they came and checked on me and I was still in bed. So, the other one looked in the living room and saw that the patio window door was broken, but the curtains were still there, so she moved aside the curtains and saw fire and was like, 'Fire! Fire! Get out! Get out!’ We have a cat and we had to leave her in there,” Sophia said.

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO