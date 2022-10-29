MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be another day of great weather, and there's a #Top10WxDay on tap for Halloween.Sunday will be quiet, with above average highs across the state and almost no wind. Expect the Twin Cities to reach about 63 degrees.Halloween on Monday will be even warmer, with a high of 65 in the metro. In fact, it's expected to be the second-warmest Halloween this century, behind 2000 when we hit 71 degrees on Oct. 31. The breeze will be back, but evening temperatures will be beautiful for trick-or-treaters. That's enough to declare it a Top 10 Weather Day."This Halloween forecast looks like one of the best in a generation," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Tuesday and stay there Wednesday, too.By next weekend, we'll cool back to the 50s.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO