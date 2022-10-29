ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

It's almost 2022 Holidazzle time

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2022 Holidazzle dates have been announced! The holiday celebration will take place at Loring Park near downtown Minneapolis over four three-day weekends beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 18. Holidazzle will be open on Fridays from 5-9 p.m., Saturdays from 12-9 p.m. and Sundays...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies

MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Make DIY Halloween costumes from spare boxes

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Spooky season is upon us, but if you haven't found a Halloween costume for yourself or your kids, it's not too late. Do-it-yourself costumes can be fun, inexpensive, and easy to make, using materials you already have in your home, like an extra cardboard box!
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine family gives back through creative haunted trail

BLAINE, Minn. -- If you're looking for frightening family fun this Halloween, consider heading to Blaine where the Frahm family has put together a haunted trail.Walking through the 1000-foot trail isn't for the faint of heart."I started when I was about five with my dad back in my hometown of Mora. I don't remember trick or treating, this is what we did. We had people come to us and we scared them, it was just fun," Jeff Frahm said.Jeff now lives in Blaine with his wife and four kids where they've carried on the tradition. Most of the creepy creations...
BLAINE, MN
KARE 11

Beautiful weather persists | 'Enjoy it while we have it'

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Seventy degrees in November is a welcome treat, and on Wednesday, the Twin Cities might even break a record. It was so warm Tuesday, the tennis courts in Golden Valley were full. "I'm sure everybody's taking advantage of this weather," said player Kathy Cope. "It's beautiful...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

'What could be more Minnesotan?': Plymouth Ice Center hiring Zamboni drivers

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — "What could be more Minnesotan than driving a Zamboni, right?" said Plymouth Ice Center manager Erik Halverson. The technical name for the machine is an "ice resurfacer," but we all know and love it as the "Zamboni." If you're up for it, the Plymouth Ice Center is hiring drivers. A feat, Halverson says, is harder than you'd think.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town

RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
RUSH CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Beautiful Sunday before #Top10WxDay on Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be another day of great weather, and there's a #Top10WxDay on tap for Halloween.Sunday will be quiet, with above average highs across the state and almost no wind. Expect the Twin Cities to reach about 63 degrees.Halloween on Monday will be even warmer, with a high of 65 in the metro. In fact, it's expected to be the second-warmest Halloween this century, behind 2000 when we hit 71 degrees on Oct. 31. The breeze will be back, but evening temperatures will be beautiful for trick-or-treaters. That's enough to declare it a Top 10 Weather Day."This Halloween forecast looks like one of the best in a generation," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Tuesday and stay there Wednesday, too.By next weekend, we'll cool back to the 50s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips

MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy