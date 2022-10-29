Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
It's almost 2022 Holidazzle time
MINNEAPOLIS — The 2022 Holidazzle dates have been announced! The holiday celebration will take place at Loring Park near downtown Minneapolis over four three-day weekends beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 18. Holidazzle will be open on Fridays from 5-9 p.m., Saturdays from 12-9 p.m. and Sundays...
NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies
MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
Make DIY Halloween costumes from spare boxes
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Spooky season is upon us, but if you haven't found a Halloween costume for yourself or your kids, it's not too late. Do-it-yourself costumes can be fun, inexpensive, and easy to make, using materials you already have in your home, like an extra cardboard box!
Is This The Most Over-The-Top Halloween Decorated Home In Minnesota? [VIDEO]
I absolutely love when people decorate their homes for Halloween. Yeah, Christmas lights are cool, but Halloween home decorations are life. Have you seen this over-the-top decorated home in Minnesota?. I also think it is pretty cool when a city has contests for the best-decorated home for Halloween. Superior Spooktacular...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Blaine family gives back through creative haunted trail
BLAINE, Minn. -- If you're looking for frightening family fun this Halloween, consider heading to Blaine where the Frahm family has put together a haunted trail.Walking through the 1000-foot trail isn't for the faint of heart."I started when I was about five with my dad back in my hometown of Mora. I don't remember trick or treating, this is what we did. We had people come to us and we scared them, it was just fun," Jeff Frahm said.Jeff now lives in Blaine with his wife and four kids where they've carried on the tradition. Most of the creepy creations...
Beautiful weather persists | 'Enjoy it while we have it'
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Seventy degrees in November is a welcome treat, and on Wednesday, the Twin Cities might even break a record. It was so warm Tuesday, the tennis courts in Golden Valley were full. "I'm sure everybody's taking advantage of this weather," said player Kathy Cope. "It's beautiful...
'What could be more Minnesotan?': Plymouth Ice Center hiring Zamboni drivers
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — "What could be more Minnesotan than driving a Zamboni, right?" said Plymouth Ice Center manager Erik Halverson. The technical name for the machine is an "ice resurfacer," but we all know and love it as the "Zamboni." If you're up for it, the Plymouth Ice Center is hiring drivers. A feat, Halverson says, is harder than you'd think.
Anoka Halloween parades are in full swing, and back to normal after COVID
ANOKA, Minn. — Few cities do Halloween better than Anoka. Every year, the community comes together to organize a full month of Halloween activities. This year marks 102 years of Halloween fun, and two years since the pandemic came along. “I’d say last year was fairly normal, but you...
Festive fun aside, pediatrician says some Halloween activities can be important for children's development
MINNEAPOLIS — Carving pumpkins with the family can certainly be fun and likely even be a little chaotic and messy. But Dr. Razaan Byrne, an outpatient pediatrician with Children's Minnesota, says the activity can actually be really educational. It can start with picking out the pumpkin. "Starting the process...
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Hennepin History Museum presents story of MPLS serial killer this Halloween weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in towns across the metro as people dress up and mask up heading out to make the most of this spooky weekend. Perhaps one of the most uniquely haunting experiences this Halloween weekend is in Minneapolis at the Hennepin History Museum.
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
Super Gigantic Minnesota Gourd Transforms Into North America’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
Travis Gienger from Anoka, grew a massive pumpkin this year; as a matter of fact, it was North America's largest pumpkin by weight and size this season. It has now been carved into the world's largest Jack-O-Lantern. Watch this time-lapse video on its amazing transformation from pumpkin to Jack-O-Lantern. The...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
NEXT Weather: Beautiful Sunday before #Top10WxDay on Halloween
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be another day of great weather, and there's a #Top10WxDay on tap for Halloween.Sunday will be quiet, with above average highs across the state and almost no wind. Expect the Twin Cities to reach about 63 degrees.Halloween on Monday will be even warmer, with a high of 65 in the metro. In fact, it's expected to be the second-warmest Halloween this century, behind 2000 when we hit 71 degrees on Oct. 31. The breeze will be back, but evening temperatures will be beautiful for trick-or-treaters. That's enough to declare it a Top 10 Weather Day."This Halloween forecast looks like one of the best in a generation," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.Temperatures will jump into the 70s on Tuesday and stay there Wednesday, too.By next weekend, we'll cool back to the 50s.
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips
MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
