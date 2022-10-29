Read full article on original website
Related
Tales of the Jedi Tells New Prequel Stories, Sherman's Showcase Returns to IFC
With Andor holding down the fort in the pre-Rebellion era, Disney+ flashes back in Star Wars lore in a new animated short series, Tales of the Jedi. Set in the prequel era, the six-episode series tells the story of two different Jedi, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, as they seek their destinies.
Let's Decode The Clues in The White Lotus Season 2 Premiere
Forget the midterm elections or the holiday season: The only thing worth discussing this fall is whose dead body is floating in the ocean in Season 2 of The White Lotus. Is it a character we’ve met, or someone who’s going to show up later? Are there other dead bodies littering the resort, as one of the staffers suggests? Does that mean there’s a psycho on the loose, or that someone mixed a bad batch of negronis?
Who's Going to Die in The White Lotus Season 2?
The White Lotus has reopened its doors, beckoning viewers back for another season of acidic satire, breathtaking vistas, and rich people who remain blithely uninterested in the world around them. Season 2 of the HBO "limited" series moves the action to Sicily, where a new group of VIPs — played by Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, a returning Jennifer Coolidge, and more — is ready to indulge in everything except perhaps a little self-awareness.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
The First Teaser for Rian Johnson's Peacock Mystery Series Poker Face Features a Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson is back with another mystery to sink your teeth into. The trailer for the Knives Out mastermind's new Peacock series Poker Face sees Natasha Lyonne lead a star-studded cast as she tries to figure out the "why" of it all with a new mystery in every episode. "You've...
The Peripheral Is a Futuristic Show Rooted In Ancient Fears
In Prime Video’s new sci-fi thriller The Peripheral, there are plenty of newfangled things to be worried about: sound-wave guns that can crack your ribs, androids that are programmed to kill you, and even cups of tea that make you attract killer bees. But no matter how futuristic it gets, the show is fundamentally rooted in an ancient anxiety: the fear of acting.
Hein’s Picks: Can HBO Catch Lightning in a Bottle Again With The White Lotus Season 2?
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Loses Showrunner, Will Now Be Redeveloped
HBO Max's Green Lantern series is getting an overhaul. The comic book adaptation, which has been in the works since 2019, has lost showrunner and writer Seth Grahame-Smith after completing scripts for a full season of eight episodes. The series was originally set to revolve around Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but the creative overhaul will shift the show's focus to John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
Prime Video's The Peripheral Is Like a First Draft of Dystopia
Sleek buildings with sharp metallic edges flank large carbon-capturing historical monuments, suggesting a future that has come with both technological and social progress. But when Wilf (Gary Carr), one of the city’s inhabitants, snaps his fingers, the image of a shining city immediately dissolves to reveal desolation, ruin, and wreckage. In The Peripheral, this future dystopia is so busy trying to keep up the appearance of progress that it leaves viewers to make sense of its haphazard world building.
The White Lotus, Big Mouth, and The Devil's Hour Lead a Weekend of Premieres
Happy Halloween weekend! Over the next few days, television delivers a frightfully packed lineup, as Emmy darling The White Lotus returns for its second season on HBO, Big Mouth Season 6 offers more raunchy fun, and Prime Video bows supernatural thriller The Devil’s Hour. Plus, Jon Bernthal’s American Gigolo...
Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Kept Her Companions and Viewers at a Distance
Jodie Whittaker takes the TARDIS for her final flight in the Doctor Who special, “Power of the Doctor,” which airs Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on BBC America. Whittaker’s 13th Doctor broke the mold in a major way, and it wasn’t just because she was the first woman to play our favorite Time Lord. She was also the first Doctor in the new series without a serious romantic relationship — in many ways a regressive throwback to the more overtly chaste Doctors from the original series.
House of the Dragon and Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker Say Goodbye This Weekend
It’s a weekend of major farewells as House of the Dragon wraps its first season on HBO and Jodie Whittaker fights her last battle as Doctor Who’s Thirteenth Doctor. Plus, Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy adapt sci-fi drama The Peripheral, The Mole reveals its saboteur in the finale, From Scratch brings Sicilian romance to Netflix, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
From Scratch Tells a Beautiful Story About the Triumph of Love
It really does sound like the premise of a romantic drama: When actress Tembi Locke traveled to Italy for a student exchange program, she met Saro Gullo, a Sicilian who swept her off her feet. After a whirlwind romance, the couple moved to Los Angeles to start their new life, even though Saro’s family disapproved of him marrying a Black American, non-Catholic woman. They stayed together until 2012, when Saro died from a rare form of cancer. The loss inspired Tembi to write a memoir that chronicles not only her time with Saro, but also her travels back to his hometown after his passing. And now, with the Netflix limited series From Scratch Tembi has partnered with her sister, writer/producer Attica Locke, to adapt her story into a powerful examination of love, family, identity and community.
WATCH: The Fleishman Is in Trouble Trailer Brings the Best-Selling Novel to the Small Screen
Jesse Eisenberg finds himself in a pickle in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble. The miniseries, based on Taffy Brodresser-Akner's best-selling novel of the same name, stars Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman, a recently-divorced 40-something ready to jump back into the dating world. Just as his first summer of freedom is about to begin, however, his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) vanishes, leaving him with their two young children and no inkling of when she'll return.
The Good Doctor Star Antonia Thomas to Lead Apple TV+ Rom-Com Series
Antonia Thomas, known for roles on The Good Doctor and Lovesick, will lead British comedy series Still Up at Apple TV+. Thomas will star opposite Red Oaks breakout Craig Roberts in the series, which comes from a producer of HBO hit I May Destroy You. Still Up follows Lisa (Thomas), a free-spirited illustrator dedicated to her young daughter, and Danny (Roberts), a socially anxious journalist. Both suffer from insomnia and spend long nights talking - despite never meeting.
It's a Banner Year for Pitiless TV
[Editor's note: Major spoilers ahead for the final episodes of The Patient and Kevin Can F**k Himself.]. They make a mockery of hope: Even though they both have high-concept premises and star beloved sitcom actors, that’s the black thread that really ties Kevin Can F**k Himself and The Patient together.
Netflix Adds Disclaimer to The Crown Season 5 Trailer
Netflix has added a disclaimer to The Crown's Season 5 trailer. After criticism from individuals like former Prime Minister John Major and Dame Judi Dench, the streamer has included language in the caption of the YouTube video clarifying that the series is a work of fiction. "Inspired by real events,...
Polygon
Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies
Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...
Industry Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
Industry will return for a third season. HBO announced today that the critically acclaimed drama had been renewed for Season 3. The pickup comes after the show concluded its eight-episode second season last month. "Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics," said Kathleen McCaffrey, HBO Programming's Senior Vice President.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0