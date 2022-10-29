The aphorism “birds of a feather flock together” describes the fact that people tend to prefer associating with others who are similar to themselves. The phenomenon goes by different names: Sociologists call it homophily, psychologists call it in-group favoritism and political scientists call it affective polarization. It’s observed in a wide range of demographic and social characteristics including sex, race, religion, age, education and political party. But what about parental status? Do parents prefer other parents? What about child-free people who don’t want to be parents? Do these preferences even matter? Pronatalism, a set of beliefs and political policies that promotes and...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO