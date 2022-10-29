Read full article on original website
Related
What causes Alzheimer's? Study puts leading theory to 'ultimate test'
An idea that has propelled Alzheimer's research for more than 30 years is approaching its day of reckoning. Scientists are launching a study designed to make or break the hypothesis that Alzheimer's is caused by a sticky substance called beta-amyloid. The study will give an experimental anti-amyloid drug to people as young as 18 who have gene mutations that often cause Alzheimer's to appear in their 30s or 40s.
Parents have very warm feelings toward other parents – here’s why that could be bad news for the child-free
The aphorism “birds of a feather flock together” describes the fact that people tend to prefer associating with others who are similar to themselves. The phenomenon goes by different names: Sociologists call it homophily, psychologists call it in-group favoritism and political scientists call it affective polarization. It’s observed in a wide range of demographic and social characteristics including sex, race, religion, age, education and political party. But what about parental status? Do parents prefer other parents? What about child-free people who don’t want to be parents? Do these preferences even matter? Pronatalism, a set of beliefs and political policies that promotes and...
A kind word meant everything to Carolyn Hax as her mom battled ALS
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series from the Hidden Brain team about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Several decades ago, Carolyn Hax's mother was dying of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. "Anybody who knows anything about that knows it's...
PHOTOS: If you had to leave home and could take only 1 keepsake, what would it be?
Maybe it's a piece of traditional clothing gifted by a parent. Or a bronze bowl used for religious ceremonies. Or a family recipe for a favorite dish. These are all mere objects — but they aren't just objects. A cherished keepsake can serve as a connection to your family, your roots, your sense of identity.
Meet the families harvesting the flowers that guide souls home on the Day of the Dead
In the fields of Atlixco, San Fúlix Hidalgo, San Pedro Cholula and San Gregorio Zacapechpan in the central Mexican state of Puebla, golden flowers shine like the sun next to an elegant purple flower. These flowers are the "cempohualxochitl" or "cempoalxóchitl" which in Náhuatl, means "20 flowers" because it appears that inside the flower there are many more. The purple flowers, called "terciopelos," which translates to "velvet," are also cultivated in Africa and Asia.
Meghan Trainor rediscovers her self-love as a new mom
The pop star first drew attention with the 2014 hit "All About That Bass" — and now she's returning with a new full-length album hearkening back to that era, called Takin' It Back. Trainor spoke with Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel about the process of self-acceptance and how becoming a mom made her feel (at least a little bit) more invincible.
People Are Sharing The One Condiment Or Seasoning They Rely On Most To Prevent Bland Food From Ever Coming Out Of Their Kitchen
"I pile it on pizza, sandwiches, toast, everything."
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0