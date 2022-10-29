Read full article on original website

The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
YourArlington
Halfway done with equity audit, consultant tells Select Board
In discussing the scope of recommendations, Harvey said, “I’m interested in looking at civic participation, workforce and housing, and how we can we work together with what we have in town. I want to learn the root causes, look at and determine how we got the results, how we can co-create solutions, and figure out the next steps.”
YourArlington
Final Music to Cure MS concert; can you help?
Marion Leeds Carroll of Arlington submitted the following plea:. She wrote: “This will be the final concert -- unless someone can take it over from me: The double vision caused by a multiple sclerosis-based brain stem lesion is making computer work impossible most of the time. “Any volunteers? Someone...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
YourArlington
Sculpture scholar to speak Nov. 9 at Robbins
“Uncovering a 12th-Century Buddhist Sculpture with Modern Technology,” featuring Jessica Chloros, objects conservator at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Chloros is also a visiting lecturer at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. This program will be an in-person-only...
theoldmotor.com
Vintage Filling Stations In Massachusetts
Today’s lead image and the enlargeable version below, dated by the source to 1958, contains a view of Lowell St. in Lawrence, MA. Situated on the left of the photo is an Esso service station and “Auto Repair Service,” on the right is “Baron’s Auto Park.”
Local deli building 200-foot Italian sub to help raise money for families in need
ARLINGTON, Mass. — D’Agostino’s is a neighborhood institution right on Mass Ave in Arlington. Sam D’Agostino says his family deli and market is a place where they remember your order and your name. ”It’s funny sometimes we get compared to Cheers sometimes,” says D’Agostino. “You walk...
YourArlington
Should Hill’s Hill be protected? CPA to review bike plan Wednesday
Brian McBride, a longtime Arlington resident and a member of the town’s Open Space Committee, provided this viewpoint. For more information alternative to the proposed project at Hill’s Hill, see www.SaveHillsHill.com. Across town from the controversial Mugar woods development, another of Arlington’s wooded habitats is under threat. In...
Boston Globe
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston
More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Cathedral High School receives anonymous $30 million matching gift
Cathedral High School (CHS) in Boston has announced a $30 million matching gift from an anonymous alumnus in support of the school’s Adopt a Student Foundation. The donor noted that the values CHS has worked to instill in students have helped to guide their career choices, successes, and philanthropic leadership, inspiring a desire and sense of responsibility to help others. The match announcement was shared along with the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever, for which the anonymous gift is the lead donation.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
Roslindale’s ‘Soup Guy’ ending beloved Halloween tradition after 22 years
BOSTON — A tradition for more than two decades in Roslindale is coming to an end this Halloween. Mike Ercholano is known as the “Soup guy” since he’s been serving up cups of hot soup to trick-or-treaters for 22 years, along with some candy of course.
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
YourArlington
What stars these students be: Shakespeare at AHS Friday, Saturday
Find interviews with the director and cast, including photos, by Carla DeFord, along with a link to purchase tickets, here >>. Performances Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 and 7:30. This news announcement linking to a feature by writer Carla DeFord was published Monday, Oct....
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
Commuter rail line service suspended due to police activity in Brockton
Service on a commuter rail line was suspended Monday morning due to police activity. The Middleborough/Lakeville Line Train 005 has been suspended at Montello due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton, according to transit officials. A bus will accommodate passengers for further outbound service to Middleborough.
