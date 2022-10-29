Read full article on original website
Chaffee BoCC Discusses Funding Assistance for BV-Area Park and Trail Improvements
The 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 1 regular meeting of the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will include two land use applications, a final review of the private land camping portions of the new Land Use Code, and consideration of a request from the town of Buena Vista to support parks and trails improvements. The BoCC may move into an executive session after regular agenda items.
Guest Opinion: BV Residents Trashing Their Own Post Office is Unacceptable
Ark Valley Voice received this message Sunday evening from Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay. The fact is, it is the job of the United States Post Office to deliver the mail, not deal with our trash and recycling. We heartily endorse this message to our community and hope that civic responsibility will replace this childish behavior.
Letter to the Editor: Support for Ballot Measure 6A
The lack of affordable housing in Chaffee County has been an issue for decades. Years ago, locals started the long process of working towards solutions. The Housing Policy Advisory Committee (HPAC) grew organically and advocated for what became the County Office of Housing. A talented and experienced director, Becky Gray, was hired. She led the community-wide process of developing consensus, creating the Chaffee Housing Authority, building a Board of Directors of local citizens, and hiring staff to get to work. They now have a plan and programs, ready for action.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Chaffee Ballots Rolling In, October 31, 2022 Last Day to Submit Mail Ballot Voter Registration
As the November 8 2022 election approaches, dates are important. Today, Monday, October 31, 2022, is the last day to submit a voter registration or change of address and still receive a ballot in the mail. After today, voters will need to appear in person at a Vote Center or Election Office to get a ballot. If a voter wishes to vote in person, they can visit a Vote Center.
Letter to the Editor: Ballot Questions Open A Pandora’s Box
I’ve personally experienced the lack of short-term rentals and workforce housing in years past, so I understand its effects on workforce people. Nevertheless, we need to take a very close look at what we’re getting into if we vote “yes” on Colorado’s Proposition 123 and Chaffee County Housing Authority Ballot Issue 6A.
Sen. Bennet, Colorado Leaders Urge Voter Turnout During Salida Campaign Bus Tour
With the election just over a week away, some of the top Colorado Democrats on the ballot made a campaign stop in Salida on Saturday. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Lt. Governor Diane Primavera, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Treasurer Dave Young, District 13 House candidate Julie McCluskie and State Board of Education candidate Kathy Plomer spoke to residents at sunny Riverside Park at noon.
3 election judges removed by El Paso County GOP chair for not properly representing the party
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Leading up to the November elections, El Paso County’s Republican Chair removed three Republican election judges from their positions stating that they didn't properly represent the GOP. Vickie Tonkins, the El Paso County GOP Chairwoman, initially called for five election judges to be removed...
Letter to the Editor: In the interest of Civil Discourse – Hypotheses VS Theories
In high school science class, we learn the difference between a hypothesis and theory. A hypothesis is an idea subject to investigation. In science, if a hypothesis is not validated by data, it is discarded or modified, and additional data is collected and so on until a verifiable hypothesis is revealed. A theory is a hypothesis that has been subjected to examination and validated with facts.
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group Signs Long-Term Lease
According to Cushman & Wakefield, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (“CSOG”) has signed a long-term lease extension for 74,063 square feet of medical office space in Colorado Springs. CSOG occupies multiple suites at 4110 Briargate Parkway (“Briargate MOB”), a medical office building located on Memorial Hospital North campus.
Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular sports bar, owned by Pueblo's City Council President, was burglarized for the fourth time in two months. Early Monday morning, someone broke into Graham's Grill. Once inside, they took cash deposits from the business. The damage is estimated at thousands of dollars. "The property damage is what the big The post Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months appeared first on KRDO.
Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
A year into the Colorado Springs scooter experiment, just one company remains
One year after Colorado Springs controversially allowed two electric scooter companies to start operating in the city’s downtown, one company has pulled out of the market due to low customer demand. “Unfortunately for us … the ridership in Colorado Springs just really never gained a critical mass,” said Jeff...
"Handouts Don't Help" signs appear around Douglas County
The "Handouts Don't Help" signs are beginning to appear around Douglas County. The signs are part of a plan to respond to the growing crisis of those experiencing homelessness. The county has created a homeless initiative that includes a campaign to not give money to panhandlers. The community is urged to instead donate to the Douglas County Community Foundation. The signs were approved by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. They are being placed in high-traffic areas and also places like parks, grocery stores, corporate offices and libraries in Douglas County.The county believes this is a solution to what they call a public safety issue. "If you have a baby in a median or you have somebody at a corner when people are literally traveling 55-60 mph, having a human being in traffic where they're soliciting for donations, that's not safe for the person receiving the funds or the person handing them out," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon at a previous county commissioners meeting. The public can donate funds to Douglas Has Heart.
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
