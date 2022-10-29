ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO’s Collectible Christmas Tree Fits Three Festive Designs Into One Set

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. For many LEGO fans, unboxing and building the toy company’s annual Christmas tree has become a treasured holiday tradition. Each year ahead of the season, LEGO releases a special tree set in a limited-edition design. This time around, customers can get three festive evergreen models for the price of one.
Calling All Movie Fans: 'The Curious Movie Buff' Is Now on Sale

Do you like movies? Then find something else to read. Do you love movies? Then we’d like to interest you in our newest book-length title, The Curious Movie Buff: A Miscellany of Fantastic Films From the Past 50 Years from editor Jennifer M. Wood and the staff of Mental Floss. It’s a compendium of movie trivia, history, and lore from some of recent history’s greatest films, from Star Wars to The Big Lebowski.
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

