Effective: 2022-11-01 21:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Putnam AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog have developed across portions of northeast Florida this morning, mainly for locations south of Interstate 10 and east of U.S. Highway 301. Visibilities of one quarter mile or less will be possible through the early morning hours. Visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions through sunrise. A majority of this fog will dissipate by 9 AM this morning.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO