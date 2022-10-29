ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talbotspy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Out and About (Sort of): Regrettable, But Hopeful by Howard Freedlander

I won’t pretend to question the demolition of the mold-infested Chestertown National Guard Armory. I also will not pretend to hide my sadness at the impending loss of this historic structure. However, the unanimous decision by the Historic District Commission of Chestertown, endorsed unanimously by the Chestertown Town Council,...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
talbotspy.org

Free Artisan Fair at Easton Club East: Nov. 5

Easton Club East is opening its clubhouse to the public for an early holiday arts and craft show this coming Saturday, Nov. 5. The Autumn Artists & Crafters Show will feature handmade items from 20 local crafters. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “This should be a great...
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

The Real X Games – Coming to St. Michaels High School

In its first collaboration with Talbot County Schools, Chesapeake Forum is pleased to present, The Real X Games: Life in the Most Extreme Environments on Earth, a TED TALK-style lecture from Pamela Conrad, Ph.D., LIVESTREAMED from the stage of St Michaels High School on November 17th. Dr. Conrad was Chesapeake Forum’s Distinguished Speaker last year, discussing her role in the Mars exploration.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
talbotspy.org

The Tall Stick During Halloween by Kate Emery General

“It’s as much fun to scare as to be scared’ Vincent Price. The city of Palo Alto is known for Stanford University and as the birthplace of the Silicon Valley. It is one of America’s most educated cities. My husband, Matt grew up on one of the...
PALO ALTO, CA
Cape Gazette

Linda Ronstadt Experience returns to Milton Theatre Nov. 5

The Milton Theatre will present the Linda Ronstadt Experience for shows at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. “American Idol” star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Ronstadt in the prime of her career. The show takes audiences on a musical journey with smash hits "You're No...
MILTON, DE
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
talbotspy.org

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Beautiful Fungus did we Find on a Fallen Branch?

Happy Mystery Monday and Happy Halloween!! As we enter into late fall, the fungi are thriving. What beautiful fungus did we find on a fallen branch?. Last week, we asked you about the katydid (Family Tettigoniidae)! While there are about 8,000 species of katydids worldwide, only 4 species have been documented in Caroline County, Maryland. This katydid appears to be the greater angle-winged katydid (Microcentrum rhombifolium) due to its body shape and lack of a brown spot behind its head (pronotum). Katydids have characteristic songs and this species has a sharp “Dzt” sound followed by a series of ticks. The common true katydid (Pterophylla camellifolia) sings the “katy-did, katy-didn’t” song in late summer.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA
talbotspy.org

Bountiful Hosts Holiday Kickoff to Benefit Talbot Hospice

Bountiful Home, located at 803 Goldsborough Street in Easton, has scheduled their annual Holiday Kickoff weekend for Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th. Bountiful will be donating 20% of all sales during these days to benefit Talbot Hospice. Bountiful’s Holiday Kickoff represents the beginning of the store’s holiday decorating and shopping season, with elaborate, festive displays and a wide range of gift selections for people of all ages.
EASTON, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy