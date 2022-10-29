Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
talbotspy.org
A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking
The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Will Not Return To DMV
Taylor Swift has announced her long-awaited tour fresh off the heels of her latest album, leaving many DMV fans disappointed with no scheduled shows for the Maryland, Virginia, or DC area. 'The Eras Tour' is Swift's first stadium tour since 2018, and will see 27 stops across the nation. The...
talbotspy.org
Out and About (Sort of): Regrettable, But Hopeful by Howard Freedlander
I won’t pretend to question the demolition of the mold-infested Chestertown National Guard Armory. I also will not pretend to hide my sadness at the impending loss of this historic structure. However, the unanimous decision by the Historic District Commission of Chestertown, endorsed unanimously by the Chestertown Town Council,...
talbotspy.org
Free Artisan Fair at Easton Club East: Nov. 5
Easton Club East is opening its clubhouse to the public for an early holiday arts and craft show this coming Saturday, Nov. 5. The Autumn Artists & Crafters Show will feature handmade items from 20 local crafters. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “This should be a great...
talbotspy.org
The Real X Games – Coming to St. Michaels High School
In its first collaboration with Talbot County Schools, Chesapeake Forum is pleased to present, The Real X Games: Life in the Most Extreme Environments on Earth, a TED TALK-style lecture from Pamela Conrad, Ph.D., LIVESTREAMED from the stage of St Michaels High School on November 17th. Dr. Conrad was Chesapeake Forum’s Distinguished Speaker last year, discussing her role in the Mars exploration.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
talbotspy.org
The Tall Stick During Halloween by Kate Emery General
“It’s as much fun to scare as to be scared’ Vincent Price. The city of Palo Alto is known for Stanford University and as the birthplace of the Silicon Valley. It is one of America’s most educated cities. My husband, Matt grew up on one of the...
Cape Gazette
Linda Ronstadt Experience returns to Milton Theatre Nov. 5
The Milton Theatre will present the Linda Ronstadt Experience for shows at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. “American Idol” star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Ronstadt in the prime of her career. The show takes audiences on a musical journey with smash hits "You're No...
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
What is Amish soul food and how did it come to be?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Many may have heard about soul food but not Amish soul food in...
Former Action News Reporter’s Decorations Won Halloween
Not only do the people in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. have a former Action News reporter living in their neighborhood, but his annual Halloween display looks like one of the scariest and most creative around. If you missed Action News last night, you didn't get to see the story about...
talbotspy.org
Adkins Mystery Monday: What Beautiful Fungus did we Find on a Fallen Branch?
Happy Mystery Monday and Happy Halloween!! As we enter into late fall, the fungi are thriving. What beautiful fungus did we find on a fallen branch?. Last week, we asked you about the katydid (Family Tettigoniidae)! While there are about 8,000 species of katydids worldwide, only 4 species have been documented in Caroline County, Maryland. This katydid appears to be the greater angle-winged katydid (Microcentrum rhombifolium) due to its body shape and lack of a brown spot behind its head (pronotum). Katydids have characteristic songs and this species has a sharp “Dzt” sound followed by a series of ticks. The common true katydid (Pterophylla camellifolia) sings the “katy-did, katy-didn’t” song in late summer.
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
WMDT.com
Ghost sign restored highlighting history and heritage in the Town of Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, Md. – A ghost sign in the town of Snow Hill, just in time for Halloween. The sign dates back to the 1900s and now it is being restored. A sign that once clearly stated G. M. Dryden General Merchandise but has been changed multiple times since then.
talbotspy.org
Bountiful Hosts Holiday Kickoff to Benefit Talbot Hospice
Bountiful Home, located at 803 Goldsborough Street in Easton, has scheduled their annual Holiday Kickoff weekend for Friday, November 4th through Sunday, November 6th. Bountiful will be donating 20% of all sales during these days to benefit Talbot Hospice. Bountiful’s Holiday Kickoff represents the beginning of the store’s holiday decorating and shopping season, with elaborate, festive displays and a wide range of gift selections for people of all ages.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
Aldo's Ristorante closes in Baltimore's Little Italy
A longtime restaurant in the heart of Baltimore's Little Italy has closed. Mackenzie Commercial confirmed that Aldo's Ristorante, on South High Street near Fawn Street, was sold today.
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
