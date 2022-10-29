ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

Cold Weather Rule begins as Daylight Saving nears its end

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cold Weather Rule will begin just as Daylight Saving time nears its end for the winter. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the Cold Weather Rule is meant to help Kansans behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection through the cold winter months. The rule begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will remain in effect through March 31, 2023.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect Tuesday

TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the Cold Weather...
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

KDOT: Staffing Shortages Could Negatively Impact Snow/Ice Removal

Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are saying that staffing shortages will continue to the agency’s ability to remove snow and ice from highways this winter. The agency said that it is about 24% short of the snowplow operators needed to be fully staffed in offices statewide. Officials...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Supermarket chain to close all locations for Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families. Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a […]
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

AAA Offering Halloween Safety Tips

AAA Kansas is raising awareness about traffic safety dangers – increased pedestrian activity and drunk driving – both of which converge this weekend with Halloween activities as well as on the holiday itself. Halloween Pedestrian, Distracted and Impaired Driving Precautions:. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more...
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Request your 2022 Kansas Wheat Recipe Book

Some folks may collect stamps, trading cards or gnomes, but only true Wheaties keep their eye out for a specific collectible published for the past six decades — the annual recipe book from the Kansas Wheat Commission. The 2022 edition is now available — free of charge — and does not disappoint with classic recipes for bread bowls, pizza crust and pretzels in addition to soon-to-be family favorites like campfire biscuits, lemon Bundt cake and fudge nut bars.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas voters warned about texts with false election information

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is warning voters to watch out for text messages that contain election misinformation. In a press release Monday, Schwab said the messages appear to be from an out-of-state organization called Voting Futures, and they often direct voters to an incorrect polling location in their county.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KANSAS STATE

