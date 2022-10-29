Read full article on original website
WIBW
Cold Weather Rule begins as Daylight Saving nears its end
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cold Weather Rule will begin just as Daylight Saving time nears its end for the winter. The Kansas Corporation Commission says the Cold Weather Rule is meant to help Kansans behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection through the cold winter months. The rule begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will remain in effect through March 31, 2023.
Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect Tuesday
TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the Cold Weather...
Kansas Cold Weather Rule begins today
The Cold Weather Rule, a rule that helps Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility bill payments, is set to begin on Nov. 1. and will remain in effect through March 31.
classiccountry1070.com
KDOT: Staffing Shortages Could Negatively Impact Snow/Ice Removal
Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are saying that staffing shortages will continue to the agency’s ability to remove snow and ice from highways this winter. The agency said that it is about 24% short of the snowplow operators needed to be fully staffed in offices statewide. Officials...
KWCH.com
Kansas grocery store works to ease inflation’s impact on Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If inflation wasn’t bad enough, now it could take a bite out of your Thanksgiving pie. Greg Carlson, the owner of Carlson’s Grocery Store, said he’s been preparing his store early, to make sure he has enough product for his customers once the holiday season arrives.
Supermarket chain to close all locations for Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families. Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a […]
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
classiccountry1070.com
AAA Offering Halloween Safety Tips
AAA Kansas is raising awareness about traffic safety dangers – increased pedestrian activity and drunk driving – both of which converge this weekend with Halloween activities as well as on the holiday itself. Halloween Pedestrian, Distracted and Impaired Driving Precautions:. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more...
5newsonline.com
Rain showers moving north into Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast October 28, 2022
On-and-off rain showers are moving north to bring a wet weekend to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Generally near or under an inch of rainfall is expected.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer to Invest Nearly $15 Million in Kansas Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of aerospace components plans to...
Wheat Scoop: Request your 2022 Kansas Wheat Recipe Book
Some folks may collect stamps, trading cards or gnomes, but only true Wheaties keep their eye out for a specific collectible published for the past six decades — the annual recipe book from the Kansas Wheat Commission. The 2022 edition is now available — free of charge — and does not disappoint with classic recipes for bread bowls, pizza crust and pretzels in addition to soon-to-be family favorites like campfire biscuits, lemon Bundt cake and fudge nut bars.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Lee’s Summit High School inadvertently goes into lockdown
An inadvertent alarm at Lee's Summit High School Monday morning put the school on lockdown.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas voters warned about texts with false election information
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is warning voters to watch out for text messages that contain election misinformation. In a press release Monday, Schwab said the messages appear to be from an out-of-state organization called Voting Futures, and they often direct voters to an incorrect polling location in their county.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
Comments / 1