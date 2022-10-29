ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry now, unsettled later this week

The spookiest day of the year is here, and our weather will be picture-perfect for trick-or-treating this evening. A warmer spell has taken over the Central High Plains early this week. It will be comfortably cool after sundown but not bitter as several previous Halloweens across the Sunflower State. Winds...
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/01/22

Warmer weather is on the way as we start November. It will be breezy but we’ll see high temperatures reaching the 70s through this week. Then we will see the chance of showers and storms by Friday into Saturday. Today high pressure starts building in behind the weekend system...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

The Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1

TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Supermarket chain to close all locations for Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families. Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been pronounced dead and four others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in a southern Kansas construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials were called to the area of mile marker 26.4 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS

