Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy turns cooler, rainy before the weekend
Southerly winds have now taken root allowing warmer air to pump into the Central High Plains. Winds will also be breezy but become stronger as the next cold front and storm system approach. High fire danger will plague areas farther west through this evening and again on Wednesday. Highs in...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heightened fire danger, cold front arriving this weekend
Temperatures surge this afternoon, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. Mostly skies will follow us through the evening, making for a warm and sunny day with highs more than ten degrees above our seasonal average. Strong southerly winds will continue to usher in warmer air for the...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and dry now, unsettled later this week
The spookiest day of the year is here, and our weather will be picture-perfect for trick-or-treating this evening. A warmer spell has taken over the Central High Plains early this week. It will be comfortably cool after sundown but not bitter as several previous Halloweens across the Sunflower State. Winds...
Strong wind gusts up to 55 mph forecast as cold front arrives
Heavy wind gusts up to 55 mph are forecast for parts of Utah and the Salt Lake Valley as a cold front moves into the state.
Kansas Cold Weather Rule begins today
The Cold Weather Rule, a rule that helps Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility bill payments, is set to begin on Nov. 1. and will remain in effect through March 31.
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/01/22
Warmer weather is on the way as we start November. It will be breezy but we’ll see high temperatures reaching the 70s through this week. Then we will see the chance of showers and storms by Friday into Saturday. Today high pressure starts building in behind the weekend system...
The Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1
TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the...
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Video: KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman interviews trick-or-treaters in College Hill
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The weather Monday night for Halloween was perfect. Huge crowds showed up in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood to take in the decorations and get some Halloween candy. KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman spent her time giving the forecast and interviewing trick-or-treaters. Click above to...
KDOT warns about expected issues clearing highways this winter
Kansas Department of Transportation is warning drivers it could take longer to clear snow from roads this winter due to a lack of plow drivers.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
Grand Gulf State Park in the Missouri Ozarks is staking claim to the nickname "America's Little Grand Canyon."
Kansas grocery store works to ease inflation’s impact on Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If inflation wasn’t bad enough, now it could take a bite out of your Thanksgiving pie. Greg Carlson, the owner of Carlson’s Grocery Store, said he’s been preparing his store early, to make sure he has enough product for his customers once the holiday season arrives.
Supermarket chain to close all locations for Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families. Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a […]
TIMELINE: Severe storms with hail, strong wind expected as more rain moves into Oklahoma
Western and southwestern Oklahoma could see severe storms Thursday night as another round of storms comes into the state. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says storms could produce quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds. The storm cells are expected to move into southwestern Oklahoma around 8:30 p.m....
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Bitterly cold Kansas weather could see energy price hike this winter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility payments will be getting a helping hand this winter with the activation of the Cold Weather Rule. This rule will go into effect on Nov. 1 and run until March 31, according to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC). It prevents Kansas residents from being […]
3 pronounced dead after head-on collision in southern Kan. construction zone
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been pronounced dead and four others were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in a southern Kansas construction zone. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officials were called to the area of mile marker 26.4 on I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.
Wichita game store to celebrate grand reopening
A longtime game store is almost doubling its size with a move within the same center where it has been at Kellogg and Rock Road.
Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline
The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. It's been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.
