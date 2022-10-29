ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Goodbye Lena’s: Sub shop to close after 58 years on North Shore

By Morgan Rousseau
 3 days ago

The owners of the family-run eatery announced their retirement Friday, saying Saturday would be their last day.

A popular North Shore sandwich shop will close its doors for good Saturday after nearly 60 years in business.

Lena’s Sub Shop, located at 496 Lincoln Ave. in Saugus, announced in a Facebook post Friday that Oct. 29 would be its last day of operation.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers for 58 years of business in Cliftondale Square,” the post said.

The sub shop, which has been family-owned and operated since 1964, served a variety of cold and hot subs, as well as wraps, soups, and salads. The cold Italian sub was a customer favorite.

According to Lena’s website, the business came to be after its original owner Sandra Stepanian picked up some subs for her family’s dinner and thought, “I can make those!” She and her husband Jean, both new to the U.S., bought the shop shortly after. The couple operated the business together for 30 years before passing it down to their daughter Alice and her husband, Arkadi.

Hours after announcing the looming closure, Lena’s said it had run out of bread but would indeed be open for its last day on Saturday.

“Thank you all for [your] love and support today!” owners wrote on Facebook.

Lena’s customers shared memories and lamented the closure of the beloved shop.

“So sad to see you guys go! You have been a literal staple in my childhood growing up in the Cliftondale area! We will miss you!!” one customer said. Another commenter wrote on Facebook, “I was introduced to you guys over ten years ago — didn’t matter where I lived, Lynn, Salem, Woburn, Malden, I would happily make the trek out to Saugus for one of your subs.”

